@johncutlefish's blog

In Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley

, Antonio Garcia Martinez describes the plight of the disrespected and distrusted PM:

The most pitiful sight in the Facebook Ads team was the PMs who had lost the confidence of their engineers. Nominally in charge of some product area, they were like the government in exile of some occupied nation: sitting there with all the pomp of their position, sending emails and road maps hither and yon, and yet producing nothing.Similarly, I’ve seen teams that waited until the product manager disappeared for the next meeting, and then let out a collective groan of dismay. Sadly, this is often a gradual process. A couple bad decisions. Some back pedaling. A white lie. Some marathon meetings with no purpose/point. So it’s better to have a positive start.