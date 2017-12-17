@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Personal Update: The air has been unhealthy here in Santa Barbara, and today the fires got a bit closer to downtown. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ashley Iverson, the wife of Cory Iverson who died fighting the Thomas Fire on 12/14. Please consider donating. We have >8,000 fire fighters in the vicinity working to keep us safe.

For the moment we’re stuck inside with our HEPA filter. My stuck-inside list-making activity of the day was to pull together 100 Wikipedia articles related to software product development for my friend Maria (who wanted a “crash course of reading”). I hope this enough :)

This is by no means conclusive — it was a random walk — but hopefully folks find it semi-valuable. Wikipedia is truly one of our modern marvels.

* Acceptance testing