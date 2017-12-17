@johncutlefish's blog

Personal Update: The air has been unhealthy here in Santa Barbara, and today the fires got a bit closer to downtown. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ashley Iverson, the wife of Cory Iverson who died fighting the Thomas Fire on 12/14. Please consider donating. We have >8,000 fire fighters in the vicinity working to keep us safe.
For the moment we’re stuck inside with our HEPA filter. My stuck-inside list-making activity of the day was to pull together 100 Wikipedia articles related to software product development for my friend Maria (who wanted a “crash course of reading”). I hope this enough :)
This is by no means conclusive — it was a random walk — but hopefully folks find it semi-valuable. Wikipedia is truly one of our modern marvels.
- Ambidextrous organization
- Analytics
- Autonomation
- Behavior driven development
- Benefits realization management
- Big Design Upfront
- Change management
- Co-design
- Code review
- Configuration management
- Conflict resolution
- Consensus decision making
- Continuous delivery
- Continuous improvement process
- Continuous integration
- Control theory
- Convergent thinking
- Conway’s Law
- Cost of delay
- Creativity techniques
- Cross-functional teams
- Customer experience
- Cynefin
- Design methods
- Diffusion of innovation
- Distributed computing
- Divergent thinking
- Dynamic capabilities
- Exploratory testing
- Extensibility
- Facilitation
- Forecasting
- Go and See
- Goal setting
- GROW model
- Growth hacking
- Human factors and ergonomics
- Hypothesis testing
- Illusion of control
- Infrastructure as code
- Integration testing
- Iterative and incremental development
- Kaizen
- Kanban
- Kanban (development)
- Loose coupling
- Method engineering
- Microservices
- Muda
- New product development
- Operational acceptance testing
- Organization Architecture
- Pair Programming
- Participative decision-making
- Participatory management
- PDCA
- Problem structuring methods
- Prototyping
- Psychological Safety
- Push / Pull
- Quality assurance
- Real options valuation
- Refactoring
- Regression testing
- Release automation
- Release management
- Requirements gathering
- Resilience (organizational)
- Retrospective
- Risk management
- Self determination theory
- Sensemaking
- Service design
- Sociotechnical system
- Software architecture
- Stand up meeting
- Strategic assumption surfacing and testing
- Structured interview
- Systems modeling
- Technology acceptance model
- Test automation
- Test case
- Test Driven Development
- Theory of Constraints
- Timeboxing
- Toyota Production System
- Transparency
- Twelve Leverage Points
- Unit testing
- Unstructured interview
- Usability
- Usability testing
- User experience
- User research
- User Story
- Value stream mapping
- Version control
- Visual control
- Visual design