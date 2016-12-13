@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Time flies when you’re figuring stuff out (and getting more confused)

Just realized … wow, 110 posts!

Writing on Medium is my way of thinking stuff through. It’s a messy process, with lots of revisiting ideas, and a big dose of angst. Things got crazy in the last 30 days with 200,000+ views (thanks Reddit, that’s it, I can retire), but my expectations with any particular post are low. I expect it to flop, and get pleasantly surprised when folks find it.

I love all things product development related. There’s something so powerful about small groups of smart craftspeople building stuff, validating it, tweaking/refining it, and delivering real value — not success theater — to customers and the business. Naive? Maybe. But hey, we pick our path.

Medium oddly makes it hard to get a nice, clean list of your posts. So to celebrate 110, here goes …