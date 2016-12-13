@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

110 Product Development Posts Later…

Published: December 13, 2016

Time flies when you’re figuring stuff out (and getting more confused)

Just realized … wow, 110 posts!

Writing on Medium is my way of thinking stuff through. It’s a messy process, with lots of revisiting ideas, and a big dose of angst. Things got crazy in the last 30 days with 200,000+ views (thanks Reddit, that’s it, I can retire), but my expectations with any particular post are low. I expect it to flop, and get pleasantly surprised when folks find it.

I love all things product development related. There’s something so powerful about small groups of smart craftspeople building stuff, validating it, tweaking/refining it, and delivering real value — not success theater — to customers and the business. Naive? Maybe. But hey, we pick our path.

Medium oddly makes it hard to get a nice, clean list of your posts. So to celebrate 110, here goes …

  1. A 12-Step Program for Recovering Product Managers View story
  2. Startups and the Enterprise Vortex View story
  3. Safety, Discomfort, and the Art of Self-Service Un***king View story
  4. Place Your Bets View story
  5. Dear Product Managers … View story
  6. Beat the Feature Factory — With Biz Chops View story
  7. Success Theater … View story
  8. 12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory View story
  9. Visualizing Debt, Rework, Cut Corners, and Frustration View story
  10. Case Study: From The Front Lines View story
  11. Cutting Corners and Electric Fences View story
  12. Acute vs. Chronic Product Issues View story
  13. 50 Questions I Ask PMs About Data and Their Teams View story
  14. Your Saas Company Is Like a Theme Park View story
  15. 40+ Lies PMs Tell Themselves View story
  16. 10 Ways UX Research Is Changing View story
  17. PMs: How To Make Sure You Aren’t Wasting Everyone’s Time View story
  18. SaaS and the Impostor Clairvoyant PM View story
  19. 24-Point Checklist for PM/PO Candidates View story
  20. Should We Do [ Agile, Kanban, Design Thinking, LeanUX, …][ View story](https://medium.com/p/should-we-do-1b5d0a1af092)
  21. Helicopter Management, Teal, and Stirring The Soup View story
  22. 10 Ways PMs Can Earn The Respect and Trust of Their Team View story
  23. What Do You Need? What Do We Need? View story
  24. 30 Things I Think about When Meeting a Product Dev Org for the First Time View story
  25. #agilebrandproblem View story
  26. To the 40+ Year Old PMs View story
  27. 6 Questions to Guide Continuous Improvement View story
  28. The Overlap View story
  29. Product Development Nerds Unite View story
  30. The Healthy Tension Trap View story
  31. PMs/POs: 25 Things You Can Try Now View story
  32. It’s All Good. Until You’re Screwed View story
  33. The CynAgileanUXanbanicrumify Method View story
  34. Why Startups Need 3rd Party Accountability Coaches View story
  35. 16 Quick Product Management Tips View story
  36. Explaining Product/Market Fit in 60 Seconds View story
  37. Do We Need Product Managers? View story
  38. Maybe You’re Just Bored. And It’s Your Fault View story
  39. Agile: Don’t Exchange Waterfalls for Whirlpools View story
  40. 10 Things I Learned By Doodling For 100 Days Straight View story
  41. Startups: Be Awesome At Something View story
  42. Complexity Is a Startup Killer. Don’t Grow Up View story
  43. Beat the Feature Factory: Run Pre-cap Design Studios View story
  44. company culture is… View story
  45. The Evolving Product Manager Role View story
  46. Pain, Potential, and Outcomes View story
  47. The Tease View story
  48. Chasing Revenue Growth (and Hidden Costs) View story
  49. 5 Simple Questions to Drive Validated Learning View story
  50. 35 B2B SaaS Tips and Gentle Reminders View story
  51. Be the Laziest Team and Win View story
  52. 7 Product Manager / Product Owner Archetypes View story
  53. 44 Signs You Are Becoming a “Real” PM/PO View story
  54. That B2B SaaS Savvy Thing View story
  55. Focus on These 8 Things to Build Better Products View story
  56. Just a Lifestyle Business … View story
  57. Is It Safe for Your Team to Get “Real” View story
  58. Where Do We Put The UX Tasks? View story
  59. 12 Traits of a Powerful Product Vision View story
  60. Focus is the Ultimate Process View story
  61. Is Agile Dead? View story
  62. You Don’t Need A “Great Product” View story
  63. The Unseen Product is Still The Product View story
  64. Enter Through The Narrow Gate (Go Deep) View story
  65. Quit Planning Ahead and Keeping People Busy View story
  66. Before You Join A Startup … View story
  67. What Does “Sales-Driven” Even Mean? View story
  68. Real World Kanban (A Cartoon) View story
  69. Your Product is a Service… View story
  70. Go Towards The Discomfort (It’s A Sign) View story
  71. 100 Product Development Hats View story
  72. The Killer Sales Instinct vs. Startup Validation View story
  73. Product! Stop Whining About Sales View story
  74. 10 Common PM Intuition Traps View story
  75. Opening Your Eyes to Real Customer Delight View story
  76. Stop Setting Up Product Roadmaps To Fail View story
  77. A SaaS Startup Cautionary Tale View story
  78. How Much Does A New Feature Cost? View story
  79. Time Management: Tips for Product Managers View story
  80. Your Startup: Food Truck or Buffet? View story
  81. Decision Making Transparency (The Why) View story
  82. 12 Core Competencies For Product Managers View story
  83. What Startup Sales Can Learn From UX View story
  84. How To Tame Engineers, Be A Rockstar, and Ship ****ing Product View story
  85. Team Health: A Daily Checkup View story
  86. A Better Roadmap | Mind-Map | Mousetrap View story
  87. Getting The All-Hands Right View story
  88. Talking The Talk: 32 Conversation Prompts for Product Development Teams View story
  89. To Experiment Is Human. Reality is a **cker. And The Law Of Two Feet View story
  90. Focus Until It Hurts View story
  91. The Iron Triangle Is Dead View story
  92. Persona(s) Non Grata View story
  93. 50 Interview Questions For B2B SaaS Customer Research View story
  94. As Product Managers We’re Asking Ourselves The Wrong Set Of Questions View story
  95. This PM Hack Saved Me 1 Hour A Day (and helped me connect with more customers) View story
  96. The Way Of The Product Whatchamacallit View story
  97. Hidden Costs of the Sales-Driven Roadmap View story
  98. 10 Questions For Your (Product Role) Interviewer View story
  99. User Stories and Data View story
  100. Juggling Growth and Usability: A UX Debt Primer View story
  101. 104 Questions For Product Development Teams View story
  102. Product Ownership: 10 Core Principles View story
  103. Good Process, Bad Process View story
  104. Sticky Love — Choosing Between Physical Boards and Online Tools View story
  105. Life, Death, Continuous Improvement, and Continuous Disruption View story
  106. Dr. Obvious, Startup Validation, and Failure View story
  107. Inside My Kindle: 100 Books For PMs, UX, Entrepreneurs, Systems Thinkers, Design Thinkers, and… View story
  108. 7 Tips For Better Prototypes View story
  109. 8 Trends Shaping Modern Product Management View story
  110. The System Thinking Change Agent Survival Guide View story 1 H80uguSE02b07LGLnHcs0w