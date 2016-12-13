@johncutlefish's blog

Time flies when you’re figuring stuff out (and getting more confused)
Just realized … wow, 110 posts!
Writing on Medium is my way of thinking stuff through. It’s a messy process, with lots of revisiting ideas, and a big dose of angst. Things got crazy in the last 30 days with 200,000+ views (thanks Reddit, that’s it, I can retire), but my expectations with any particular post are low. I expect it to flop, and get pleasantly surprised when folks find it.
I love all things product development related. There’s something so powerful about small groups of smart craftspeople building stuff, validating it, tweaking/refining it, and delivering real value — not success theater — to customers and the business. Naive? Maybe. But hey, we pick our path.
Medium oddly makes it hard to get a nice, clean list of your posts. So to celebrate 110, here goes …
- A 12-Step Program for Recovering Product Managers View story
- Startups and the Enterprise Vortex View story
- Safety, Discomfort, and the Art of Self-Service Un***king View story
- Place Your Bets View story
- Dear Product Managers … View story
- Beat the Feature Factory — With Biz Chops View story
- Success Theater … View story
- 12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory View story
- Visualizing Debt, Rework, Cut Corners, and Frustration View story
- Case Study: From The Front Lines View story
- Cutting Corners and Electric Fences View story
- Acute vs. Chronic Product Issues View story
- 50 Questions I Ask PMs About Data and Their Teams View story
- Your Saas Company Is Like a Theme Park View story
- 40+ Lies PMs Tell Themselves View story
- 10 Ways UX Research Is Changing View story
- PMs: How To Make Sure You Aren’t Wasting Everyone’s Time View story
- SaaS and the Impostor Clairvoyant PM View story
- 24-Point Checklist for PM/PO Candidates View story
- Should We Do [ Agile, Kanban, Design Thinking, LeanUX, …][ View story](https://medium.com/p/should-we-do-1b5d0a1af092)
- Helicopter Management, Teal, and Stirring The Soup View story
- 10 Ways PMs Can Earn The Respect and Trust of Their Team View story
- What Do You Need? What Do We Need? View story
- 30 Things I Think about When Meeting a Product Dev Org for the First Time View story
- #agilebrandproblem View story
- To the 40+ Year Old PMs View story
- 6 Questions to Guide Continuous Improvement View story
- The Overlap View story
- Product Development Nerds Unite View story
- The Healthy Tension Trap View story
- PMs/POs: 25 Things You Can Try Now View story
- It’s All Good. Until You’re Screwed View story
- The CynAgileanUXanbanicrumify Method View story
- Why Startups Need 3rd Party Accountability Coaches View story
- 16 Quick Product Management Tips View story
- Explaining Product/Market Fit in 60 Seconds View story
- Do We Need Product Managers? View story
- Maybe You’re Just Bored. And It’s Your Fault View story
- Agile: Don’t Exchange Waterfalls for Whirlpools View story
- 10 Things I Learned By Doodling For 100 Days Straight View story
- Startups: Be Awesome At Something View story
- Complexity Is a Startup Killer. Don’t Grow Up View story
- Beat the Feature Factory: Run Pre-cap Design Studios View story
- company culture is… View story
- The Evolving Product Manager Role View story
- Pain, Potential, and Outcomes View story
- The Tease View story
- Chasing Revenue Growth (and Hidden Costs) View story
- 5 Simple Questions to Drive Validated Learning View story
- 35 B2B SaaS Tips and Gentle Reminders View story
- Be the Laziest Team and Win View story
- 7 Product Manager / Product Owner Archetypes View story
- 44 Signs You Are Becoming a “Real” PM/PO View story
- That B2B SaaS Savvy Thing View story
- Focus on These 8 Things to Build Better Products View story
- Just a Lifestyle Business … View story
- Is It Safe for Your Team to Get “Real” View story
- Where Do We Put The UX Tasks? View story
- 12 Traits of a Powerful Product Vision View story
- Focus is the Ultimate Process View story
- Is Agile Dead? View story
- You Don’t Need A “Great Product” View story
- The Unseen Product is Still The Product View story
- Enter Through The Narrow Gate (Go Deep) View story
- Quit Planning Ahead and Keeping People Busy View story
- Before You Join A Startup … View story
- What Does “Sales-Driven” Even Mean? View story
- Real World Kanban (A Cartoon) View story
- Your Product is a Service… View story
- Go Towards The Discomfort (It’s A Sign) View story
- 100 Product Development Hats View story
- The Killer Sales Instinct vs. Startup Validation View story
- Product! Stop Whining About Sales
- 10 Common PM Intuition Traps View story
- Opening Your Eyes to Real Customer Delight View story
- Stop Setting Up Product Roadmaps To Fail View story
- A SaaS Startup Cautionary Tale View story
- How Much Does A New Feature Cost? View story
- Time Management: Tips for Product Managers View story
- Your Startup: Food Truck or Buffet? View story
- Decision Making Transparency (The Why) View story
- 12 Core Competencies For Product Managers View story
- What Startup Sales Can Learn From UX View story
- How To Tame Engineers, Be A Rockstar, and Ship ****ing Product View story
- Team Health: A Daily Checkup View story
- A Better Roadmap | Mind-Map | Mousetrap View story
- Getting The All-Hands Right View story
- Talking The Talk: 32 Conversation Prompts for Product Development Teams View story
- To Experiment Is Human. Reality is a **cker. And The Law Of Two Feet View story
- Focus Until It Hurts View story
- The Iron Triangle Is Dead View story
- Persona(s) Non Grata View story
- 50 Interview Questions For B2B SaaS Customer Research View story
- As Product Managers We’re Asking Ourselves The Wrong Set Of Questions View story
- This PM Hack Saved Me 1 Hour A Day (and helped me connect with more customers) View story
- The Way Of The Product Whatchamacallit View story
- Hidden Costs of the Sales-Driven Roadmap View story
- 10 Questions For Your (Product Role) Interviewer View story
- User Stories and Data View story
- Juggling Growth and Usability: A UX Debt Primer View story
- 104 Questions For Product Development Teams View story
- Product Ownership: 10 Core Principles View story
- Good Process, Bad Process View story
- Sticky Love — Choosing Between Physical Boards and Online Tools View story
- Life, Death, Continuous Improvement, and Continuous Disruption View story
- Dr. Obvious, Startup Validation, and Failure View story
- Inside My Kindle: 100 Books For PMs, UX, Entrepreneurs, Systems Thinkers, Design Thinkers, and… View story
- 7 Tips For Better Prototypes View story
- 8 Trends Shaping Modern Product Management View story
- The System Thinking Change Agent Survival Guide View story