@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Learn. Practice. Learn.

A college student asked me recently about product management and Product Management “skills”. I thought for a bit and sent her this list. The key here is that these skills can be learned and practiced. It isn’t magic. Other things must be learned the hard way.

I haven’t listed things like Agile, scrum, roadmaps, backlogs, user-story writing, etc. You can read a couple books and get the gist. Learning “Agile” in one organization might not help you in your next job. Learning to communicate clearly or facilitate a meeting effectively will serve you for your whole career (in product management, or otherwise).

And with that, a list of 12 core competencies for Product Managers: