@johncutlefish's blog

With almost 400 posts now, I realize that it can be super hard to find posts on certain topics. Here are 15 posts I find myself sharing frequently when discussing change agency and continuous improvement.
Look Before Leaping
Being a smarter change agent / change gardenermedium.comThe Patient Change Agent
Don’t become part of the problem (and quit while you’re ahead)hackernoon.comDo This Now!
Start a change-agent crew.medium.comWhy Don’t They Trust Us?
Have you ever walked into your favorite restaurant, ignored the menu, and asked the chef to surprise you? What made you…hackernoon.comContinuous Improvement is Real Work
If improving something is important…make sure to invest enough time and energy. If it isn’t important, then don’t do…medium.com70 Books (and Other Resources) for Internal Change Agents
The response to this Tweet was amazing.hackernoon.comThe Canary Dies
Well into the 20th century, coal miners brought canaries into coal mines as an early-warning signal for toxic gases…hackernoon.comStart With Naive Pragmatism
A quick hint for change agents.medium.comFocused Advocacy and Improvement
Lately I have been doing some team coaching in multiple organizations.medium.comThe Spokesperson Trap
Here’s a change agent tip…learned the hard way.medium.comSystems and People Behaving Badly
Note: In this post I’m pretty lazy about my use of the words “system” and “systemic”. Stick with me…medium.comHow Does Your Company Approach Continuous Improvement?
How does your company approach continuous improvement?hackernoon.comThe Hard Thing About (Not So) Hard Things
I’ve been obsessed lately with the following question:medium.comWIP It Real Good
You are tasked with designing a system optimized for high work-in-progress levels (high WIP, aka “doing a lot of stuff…hackernoon.comBuilding Shared Understanding Is Hard
We were aligned last week. And now we are not. What gives?
Correct. Building shared understanding is hard. And…hackernoon.com