@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Obligatory image … so that Medium recommends the post.I hit a goal of sorts today: 175 posts on product development. Actually… the goal was 150, but I was having so much fun I forgot about the challenge to myself in my notebook.

A big thanks to the folks who check out the posts. Your comments, recommendations, and reads have kept me motivated. Over the last 18 months of writing, I have learned a ton about myself. Some recent posts — The Product Of You, and To the Drifters, Makers, Why-Askers, and Systems Thinkers… — have represented shifts for me personally. I have come to accept more about who I am, where I thrive, and how I’d like to create impact. And that is due in no small part to the awesome product development community here on Medium, and on Twitter (@johncutlefish). Thanks again!

Questions?

Have questions about product development, product management, UX research, specific posts, or blogging? I’ll dedicate the next couple posts (or possibly video) to questions. Please fill out this form with your question.

The posts …