@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I have this weird habit of (obsession with?)

writing lists and checklists.

I was thinking to myself …

Let’s say you have a couple days to interact with a team. How might you know that you’re working with a high performing team? How might you — John — know that this is a good fit for you personally?

Here’s the personal checklist I came up with. Of course, it is always a journey. You’re never done. As I point out in #1, my primary “signal” is a growth mindset and some awareness of what better might look like. You’ll frequently find teams with incredibly capable individuals…but they are not operating as a team. Similarly, teams exist in a broader system. A great team cannot function in a broken org. Also…sometimes a team is the black sheep. They’re struggling, but the org isn’t exactly helping.