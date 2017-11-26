@johncutlefish's blog

I have this weird habit of (obsession with?)
writing lists and checklists.
I was thinking to myself …
Let’s say you have a couple days to interact with a team. How might you know that you’re working with a high performing team? How might you — John — know that this is a good fit for you personally?
Here’s the personal checklist I came up with. Of course, it is always a journey. You’re never done. As I point out in #1, my primary “signal” is a growth mindset and some awareness of what better might look like. You’ll frequently find teams with incredibly capable individuals…but they are not operating as a team. Similarly, teams exist in a broader system. A great team cannot function in a broken org. Also…sometimes a team is the black sheep. They’re struggling, but the org isn’t exactly helping.
- Growth mindset. An intrinsic (not extrinsic) focus on continuous improvement. An awareness of what better and awesome might look like for their context
- Infrequent production issues. Infrequent interruptions. Calm focus
- Team members from different disciplines collaborating
- Tight feedback loops. More rapid learning
- Regularly expanding what is possible (and valuable) for users/customers
- Direct contact with customers/users. Able to pick up phone without proxies. Access to usage data and insights
- All the required disciplines embedded and instantly available
- Less “getting ahead” of team. Whole team engaged in solutioning
- Pairing. Informal, spontaneous “meetings”
- Room/time for “maker time”, exploring novel ideas and creative solutions
- Less multitasking and context switching
- Able to respond more effortlessly to change. Less drag
- Junior team members meaningfully contributing sooner
- Less specialization. Any team member can pull any item from backlog
- Less preoccupation with keeping individual team members “busy” / high utilization
- Refactoring is “business as usual”. No need for permission
- High trust levels. Able to “get real”. Higher levels of psychological safety
- Fewer backchannels, fewer repeating same conversations. Sense of momentum
- Awareness of how work connects to higher level business and customer outcomes
- Attention to tooling & situational awareness. System not “too complex to explain”
- Regular collaboration with other teams to resolve more global blockers
- Sufficient slack to continue learning, try new technologies, experiment
- Team adapts process to challenge at hand. No one-size-fits-all approach
- Higher trust levels with surrounding organization. Higher confidence levels with surrounding org. Less desire to micromanage
- Team-level, not individual-level goals