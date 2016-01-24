@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

A no-nonsense list of of questions for B2B SaaS Customer Research

This is an audio cassetteI’m going to jump straight in …. I’ve got a lot of customer interviews coming up in the next week (I blame in-app scheduling)

and figured that it was a good time to put some pen to paper. First some context:

Interview Goals

Know customers and their “jobs to be done”

Focus on problems vs. solutions

Remind customers that …

They can’t hurt your feelings

Your job isn’t to sell them, market to them, or take their feature requests

There are no right, wrong, or stupid answers

You’re happy to address support questions after the interview

Interview Tips:

Use words/phrases like “show me”, “tell me that story”, “what’s a real world example of that”, “why”, “who”, “how come”, “tell me more”, “how do you do that right now”, “sketch that” etc.

Be comfortable with awkward silences

Talk less as a rule. Let the customer do the talking.

Be aware of nonverbal cues, and “leading”. Take a deep breath and smile. Repeat words to yourself to stay in the zone like “curious”, “observant”, “patient”, “open”, “non-judgmental”, and “respectful”. Write these down as reminders

Use an audio recorder so as not to distract the customer. Or have a notetaker

Notes from a recent meeting …Commence!

The Questions

Important: In these questions Acme is your product or brand. “You” is the customer.