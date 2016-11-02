@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

In my coaching work, I end up talking to lots of product development teams about data, KPIs, running experiments, and “measuring the team”. People are looking for the silver bullet:

I’m also wondering if you’ve seen any good solutions to the product KPI problem in generalMy response is a typical, befuddled “it depends”. Why does it depend? I’ve yet to find a one-size-fits-all solution. Goals vary. Products vary. Cultures vary. Skills vary. The scope for possible actions vary. At at the end of the day, cultivating a learning culture (a prerequisite in my mind for the responsible use of data) isn’t something you install. That’s the blocker … not some tool, technique, or having access to a data scientist.

Here is my backup list of questions I use when doing interviews and gathering “data” on an organization before making any recommendations.

Use ’em if they’re helpful. Look before you leap, and gauge the organization’s DNA. Then start the experimentation…