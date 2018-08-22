@johncutlefish's blog

The response to this Tweet was amazing.
What books / research / models / frameworks might you recommend for change agents with low/no positional authority hoping to coax their orgs in a new direction?I spent some time going through all of the replies. Comment! Suggest!
Books
Value Stream Mapping: How to Visualize Work and Align Leadership for Organizational Transformation
by Karen Martin et al.
Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps: Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations
by Nicole Forsgren PhD et al.
Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling
by Edgar H. Schein
Helping: How to Offer, Give, and Receive Help (Humble Leadership Series, The)
by Edgar Schein
Liminal Thinking: Create the Change You Want by Changing the Way You Think
by Dave Gray
Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win (New Edition)
by Jocko Willink
The Spirit of Kaizen: Creating Lasting Excellence One Small Step at a Time
by Robert Maurer
Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life
by Bill Burnett et al.
This is Lean: Resolving the Efficiency Paradox
by Niklas Modig et al.
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition
by Kerry Patterson et al.
Influencer: The New Science of Leading Change, Second Edition
by Joseph Grenny et al.
Becoming a Technical Leader
by Gerald Weinberg
Blueprint for Revolution: How to Use Rice Pudding, Lego Men, and Other Nonviolent Techniques to Galvanize Communities, Overthrow Dictators, or Simply Change the World
by Srdja Popovic
The Secrets of Consulting: A Guide to Giving and Getting Advice Successfully (Consulting Secrets Book 1)
by Gerald Weinberg
Immunity to Change: How to Overcome It and Unlock the Potential in Yourself and Your Organization (Leadership for the Common Good)
by Robert Kegan et al.
Dialogue: The Art Of Thinking Together
by William Isaacs
The Art of Business Value
by Mark Schwartz et al.
The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement
by Eliyahu M. Goldratt et al.
Lean Change Management: Innovative practices for managing organizational change
by Jason Little
Buy-In: Saving Your Good Idea from Getting Shot Down
by John P. Kotter et al.
How to Change the World: Change Management 3.0
Fearless Change: Patterns for Introducing New Ideas
by Linda, Ph.D. Rising et al.
Change Agent: Engaging Your Passion to Be the One Who Makes a Difference
by Os Hillman
What Color Is Your Parachute? 2018: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers
by Richard N. Bolles
Jonathan Livingston Seagull
by Richard Bach et al.
Flawless Consulting, Enhanced Edition: A Guide to Getting Your Expertise Used
by Peter Block
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change
by Stephen R. Covey
Organizational Creativity: A Practical Guide for Innovators & Entrepreneurs
by Gerard J. Puccio et al.
Walden and Civil Disobedience
by Henry David Thoreau et al.
Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In
by Roger Fisher et al.
Getting to Yes with Yourself: (and Other Worthy Opponents)
by William Ury
Researching Your Own Practice: The Discipline of Noticing
by John Mason
Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose
by Tony Hsieh
Coaching Agile Teams: A Companion for ScrumMasters, Agile Coaches, and Project Managers in Transition (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn))
by Lyssa Adkins
Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.
by Brené Brown
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead
by Brené Brown
Everyone is a Change Agent: A Guide to the Change Agent Essentials
by April K. Mills et al.
Thinking for a Change: Putting the TOC Thinking Processes to Use (The CRC Press Series on Constraints Management)
by Lisa J. Scheinkopf
I’m Sorry I Broke Your Company: When Management Consultants Are the Problem, Not the Solution
by Karen Phelan
Diffusion of Innovations, 5th Edition
by Everett M. Rogers
Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard
by Chip Heath et al.
The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win
by Gene Kim et al.
The Power of Pull: How Small Moves, Smartly Made, Can Set Big Things in Motion
by John Seely Brown et al.
The Leader as Martial Artist: Deep Democracy Leadership in Conflict Resolution, Community Building and Organizational Transformation
by Arnold Mindell
The Tao of Leadership: Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching Adapted for a New Age
by John Heider
Outsmarting VUCA: Achieving Success in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, & Ambiguous World
by Don Gilman
The Antidote: Happiness for People Who Can’t Stand Positive Thinking
by Oliver Burkeman
Building the Agile Business through Digital Transformation: How to Lead Digital Transformation in Your Workplace
by Neil Perkin et al.
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It
by Chris Voss et al.
The Mythical Man-Month: Essays on Software Engineering, Anniversary Edition (2nd Edition)
by Frederick P. Brooks Jr.
Liberty or Death: The French Revolution
by Peter McPhee
Business Model Generation: A Handbook for Visionaries, Game Changers, and Challengers
by Alexander Osterwalder et al.
It’s Your Ship: Management Techniques from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy
by D. Michael Abrashoff
Turn the Ship Around!: A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders
by L. David Marquet et al.
Accelerate: Building Strategic Agility for a Faster-Moving World
by John P. Kotter
How to Win Friends & Influence People
by Dale Carnegie
Complexity and Creativity in Organizations
by Ralph Stacey
Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action
by Simon Sinek
Joy, Inc.: How We Built a Workplace People Love
by Richard Sheridan
Articles and Videos
Green Eggs and Ham
AgileByExample 2017: Esther Derby — Six Rules for Change
Sasquatch music festival 2009 — Guy starts dance party
Nonviolent Communication Workshop — Marshall Rosenberg
Slow Ideas — Atul Gawande
Spreading Slow Ideas
Slow Ideas — Atul Gawande

Spreading Slow Ideas

Why do some innovations spread so swiftly and others so slowly? Consider the very different trajectories of surgical…

Overcoming Resistance to Change — Isn't It Obvious?
Robert F. Kennedy ‘Ripple of Hope’ Speech
Playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy.
What is meant by PACE? - DDP Network
Playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy.

What is meant by PACE? - DDP Network

Playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy. PACE is a way of thinking, feeling, communicating and behaving that aims…

Leading Change from Deep in the Org Chart — Mark Schwartz
Leading Change from Deep in the Org Chart | Amazon Web Services
Leading Change from Deep in the Org Chart | Amazon Web Services

In earlier posts in this series, I talked about the challenges and techniques of driving change from a senior position…

Why Change Efforts Fail — Professor Goodman
Organizational Change - Prof Goodman Why Change Efforts Fail.pdf
drive.google.com#### Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail — John P. Kotter
Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail
Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail

Over the past decade, I have watched more than 100 companies try to remake themselves into significantly better…

A Behavior Model for Persuasive Design
Modern Agile
Modern Agile
Modern Agile

Licensees may copy, distribute, display and perform the work only if they give the author or licensor the credits (…

Liberating Structures
Liberating Structures - Introduction
Liberating Structures - Introduction

liberating structures, social invention.net, microstructures, disruptive innovation, behavior change, collaboration,…

The Principles of the Kanban Method
The Principles of the Kanban Method | DJAA
The Principles of the Kanban Method | DJAA

The use of models allows a team to make a prediction about the affect of a change (or intervention). After the change is…

Simon Wardley — Doctrine Table