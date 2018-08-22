@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

70 Books (and Other Resources) for Internal Change Agents

Published: August 22, 2018

1 B1U51Cs Ml7tjpTTO0jVVA 2x

The response to this Tweet was amazing.

What books / research / models / frameworks might you recommend for change agents with low/no positional authority hoping to coax their orgs in a new direction?I spent some time going through all of the replies. Comment! Suggest!

Books

Value Stream Mapping: How to Visualize Work and Align Leadership for Organizational Transformation

by Karen Martin et al.

Link: http://a.co/crpEUPM

Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps: Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations

by Nicole Forsgren PhD et al.

Link: http://a.co/6VW5mQG

Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling

by Edgar H. Schein

Link: http://a.co/fF6LZ6W

Helping: How to Offer, Give, and Receive Help (Humble Leadership Series, The)

by Edgar Schein

Link: http://a.co/4lFYR3S

Liminal Thinking: Create the Change You Want by Changing the Way You Think

by Dave Gray

Link: http://a.co/9rFycOZ

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win (New Edition)

by Jocko Willink

Link: http://a.co/fOIAU9J

The Spirit of Kaizen: Creating Lasting Excellence One Small Step at a Time

by Robert Maurer

Link: http://a.co/2qkodnV

Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life

by Bill Burnett et al.

Link: http://a.co/3O7mWiZ

This is Lean: Resolving the Efficiency Paradox

by Niklas Modig et al.

Link: http://a.co/7l6b0SN

Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition

by Kerry Patterson et al.

Link: http://a.co/3mCtEFG

Influencer: The New Science of Leading Change, Second Edition

by Joseph Grenny et al.

Link: http://a.co/68V4dwY

Becoming a Technical Leader

by Gerald Weinberg

Link: http://a.co/dHTQhOi

Blueprint for Revolution: How to Use Rice Pudding, Lego Men, and Other Nonviolent Techniques to Galvanize Communities, Overthrow Dictators, or Simply Change the World

by Srdja Popovic

Link: a.co/bidpsNq

The Secrets of Consulting: A Guide to Giving and Getting Advice Successfully (Consulting Secrets Book 1)

by Gerald Weinberg

Link: http://a.co/bcdQO0K

Immunity to Change: How to Overcome It and Unlock the Potential in Yourself and Your Organization (Leadership for the Common Good)

by Robert Kegan et al.

Link: http://a.co/eEs85Po

Dialogue: The Art Of Thinking Together

by William Isaacs

Link: http://a.co/d1AFhet

The Art of Business Value

by Mark Schwartz et al.

Link: http://a.co/86M5PQV

The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement

by Eliyahu M. Goldratt et al.

Link: http://a.co/8PzQyzK

Lean Change Management: Innovative practices for managing organizational change

by Jason Little

Link: http://a.co/bO8hKMl

Buy-In: Saving Your Good Idea from Getting Shot Down

by John P. Kotter et al.

Link: http://a.co/jdC9KSh

How to Change the World: Change Management 3.0

by Jurgen Appelo

Link: http://a.co/bWnakCA

Fearless Change: Patterns for Introducing New Ideas

by Linda, Ph.D. Rising et al.

Link: http://a.co/dSm1xwZ

Change Agent: Engaging Your Passion to Be the One Who Makes a Difference

by Os Hillman

Link: http://a.co/c4QQyMC

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2018: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers

by Richard N. Bolles

Link: http://a.co/cFckxKK

Jonathan Livingston Seagull

by Richard Bach et al.

Link: http://a.co/d/5Bsc2B0

Flawless Consulting, Enhanced Edition: A Guide to Getting Your Expertise Used

by Peter Block

Link: http://a.co/1CsLanP

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

by Stephen R. Covey

Link: http://a.co/9dN6XtV

Organizational Creativity: A Practical Guide for Innovators & Entrepreneurs

by Gerard J. Puccio et al.

Link: http://a.co/63aPagf

Walden and Civil Disobedience

by Henry David Thoreau et al.

Link: http://a.co/he72lwE

Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In

by Roger Fisher et al.

Link: http://a.co/1ndkJTQ

Getting to Yes with Yourself: (and Other Worthy Opponents)

by William Ury

Link: http://a.co/bk5YwEr

Researching Your Own Practice: The Discipline of Noticing

by John Mason

Link: http://a.co/442NxWS

Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose

by Tony Hsieh

Link: http://a.co/8DodK2B

Coaching Agile Teams: A Companion for ScrumMasters, Agile Coaches, and Project Managers in Transition (Addison-Wesley Signature Series (Cohn))

by Lyssa Adkins

Link: http://a.co/h7N2jmc

Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.

by Brené Brown

Link: http://a.co/5jxCcWb

Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead

by Brené Brown

Link: http://a.co/6ctXbkF

Everyone is a Change Agent: A Guide to the Change Agent Essentials

by April K. Mills et al.

Link: http://a.co/gwQ2sZq

Thinking for a Change: Putting the TOC Thinking Processes to Use (The CRC Press Series on Constraints Management)

by Lisa J. Scheinkopf

Link: http://a.co/e4623XF

I’m Sorry I Broke Your Company: When Management Consultants Are the Problem, Not the Solution

by Karen Phelan

Link: http://a.co/0PAbxXt

Diffusion of Innovations, 5th Edition

by Everett M. Rogers

Link: http://a.co/5cPawzA

Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard

by Chip Heath et al.

Link: http://a.co/3dl2HTs

The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win

by Gene Kim et al.

Link: http://a.co/6ut6YyL

The Power of Pull: How Small Moves, Smartly Made, Can Set Big Things in Motion

by John Seely Brown et al.

Link: http://a.co/jfhTrCT

The Leader as Martial Artist: Deep Democracy Leadership in Conflict Resolution, Community Building and Organizational Transformation

by Arnold Mindell

Link: http://a.co/3I8q1CQ

The Tao of Leadership: Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching Adapted for a New Age

by John Heider

Link: http://a.co/8XFyi7q

Outsmarting VUCA: Achieving Success in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, & Ambiguous World

by Don Gilman

Link: http://a.co/h0u8oLB

The Antidote: Happiness for People Who Can’t Stand Positive Thinking

by Oliver Burkeman

Link: http://a.co/3dIqIb4

Building the Agile Business through Digital Transformation: How to Lead Digital Transformation in Your Workplace

by Neil Perkin et al.

Link: http://a.co/idurshQ

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It

by Chris Voss et al.

Link: http://a.co/0J4a8hF

The Mythical Man-Month: Essays on Software Engineering, Anniversary Edition (2nd Edition)

by Frederick P. Brooks Jr.

Link: http://a.co/09xbq6O

Liberty or Death: The French Revolution

by Peter McPhee

Link: http://a.co/1m6vrZL

Business Model Generation: A Handbook for Visionaries, Game Changers, and Challengers

by Alexander Osterwalder et al.

Link: http://a.co/eiPeCAv

It’s Your Ship: Management Techniques from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy

by D. Michael Abrashoff

Link: http://a.co/iT3oHPj

Turn the Ship Around!: A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders

by L. David Marquet et al.

Link: http://a.co/6U8LHhI

Accelerate: Building Strategic Agility for a Faster-Moving World

by John P. Kotter

Link: http://a.co/0YbS5gi

How to Win Friends & Influence People

by Dale Carnegie

Link: http://a.co/8yWc7zU

Complexity and Creativity in Organizations

by Ralph Stacey

Link: http://a.co/i7F1r9d

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action

by Simon Sinek

Link: http://a.co/gLSFT6C

Joy, Inc.: How We Built a Workplace People Love

by Richard Sheridan

Link: http://a.co/h4hg2TA

Articles and Videos

Green Eggs and Ham

AgileByExample 2017: Esther Derby — Six Rules for Change

Sasquatch music festival 2009 — Guy starts dance party

Nonviolent Communication Workshop — Marshall Rosenberg

Slow Ideas — Atul Gawande

Spreading Slow Ideas
Why do some innovations spread so swiftly and others so slowly? Consider the very different trajectories of surgical…www.newyorker.com#### Overcoming Resistance to Change — Isn’t It Obvious?

Robert F. Kennedy ‘Ripple of Hope’ Speech

Playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy.

What is meant by PACE? - DDP Network
Playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy. PACE is a way of thinking, feeling, communicating and behaving that aims…ddpnetwork.org#### Leading Change from Deep in the Org Chart — Mark Schwartz

Leading Change from Deep in the Org Chart | Amazon Web Services
In earlier posts in this series, I talked about the challenges and techniques of driving change from a senior position…aws.amazon.com#### Why Change Efforts Fail — Professor Goodman

Organizational Change - Prof Goodman Why Change Efforts Fail.pdf
drive.google.com#### Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail — John P. Kotter

Leading Change: Why Transformation Efforts Fail
Over the past decade, I have watched more than 100 companies try to remake themselves into significantly better…hbr.org#### A Behavior Model for Persuasive Design

Modern Agile

Modern Agile
Licensees may copy, distribute, display and perform the work only if they give the author or licensor the credits (…modernagile.org#### Liberating Structures

Liberating Structures - Introduction
liberating structures, social invention.net, microstructures, disruptive innovation, behavior change, collaboration,…www.liberatingstructures.com#### The Principles of the Kanban Method

The Principles of the Kanban Method | DJAA
The use of models allows a team to make a prediction about the affect of a change (or intervention). After the change is…www.djaa.com#### Simon Wardley — Doctrine Table