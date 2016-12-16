@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I frequently hear from Product Managers that want to break the vicious cycle of the Feature Factory

. You know it’s wrong for your team, and your customers, but you can’t break free. Sometimes you question whether product management is even the right profession.

Trust me. I’ve been there. There’s hope, and it all starts with you! It is time to reaffirm your commitment to your craft.

Update (12/16/2016): I recorded a 45 minute video talking about the 12 points and added shortcuts to each point below. My advice … read first, before jumping into the video.