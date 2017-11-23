@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Beat the Feature Factory (Video)

It has been almost one year since I wrote this post about Feature Factories (and Hackernoon was kind enough to accept the post into their publication….thanks David Smooke). The response was amazing, and unexpected.

12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory

I've used the term Feature Factory at a couple conference talks over the past two years. I started using the term when a software developer…hackernoon.com

People keep contacting me asking "what can we do to fix this?" A couple weeks ago, I spoke at the Øredev conference in Malmö, Sweden. The talk — Beat the Feature Factory — covers my current thinking on how to shift the tide.

