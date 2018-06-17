@johncutlefish's blog

Before adding a new process / working agreement…
Look for these warning signs and antipatterns:
- Good for the part, but not the whole?
- Addresses symptoms, not problem?
- Treats problem as local when global? Global when local?
- Makes work (and the flow of work) less visible?
- Solves multiple needs suboptimally vs. better spot solutions?
- Makes identifying key constraint(s) more difficult?
- Obscures economic trade-offs?
- Fundamental attribution error? Over-indexes on individuals
- Efficiency at the expense of efficacy?
- Predictability at the expense of beneficial variability?
- Trace-ability at the expense of outcomes?
- Limits flow/quality of information? Lengthens feedback loops?
- Limits valuable conversations/interactions?
- Difficult to observe/sense impact?
- Intentionally opaque to avoid harmful micromanagement?
- Not valuable to customer? Not valuable to team?
- Removes a valuable forcing function?
- Reduces decision transparency/quality?
- Not safe to fail? Wide blast radius. Non-reversible.
- Reduces psychological safety?
- Trust proxy?
- Proxy metrics?
- Drives a wedge between groups/individuals?
- Perverse incentives?
- Driven disproportionately by short-term needs?