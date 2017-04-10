@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I was pondering various Twitter debates (e.g. #NoEstimates, agile vs. Agile, the dangers of incremental thinking, Scrum vs. Agile) over the weekend. These exchanges leave me pretty frustrated, and I was wondering why. I also got most of the way through Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden’s book Sense and Respond which offered up some new angles.

Here’s the best I can come up with (re: my frustration). These various debates lack context. At any given point, you should keep the following questions in mind about your particular situation:

The Game. What game are we playing? What are the “rules” (self-imposed, external, etc.) ? Disruption. How can we change the nature/rules of the game? Evolution. How will the game change without our intervention(s)? Best Practices. How do the best players play the game? Training. How can we become better game players? How can we can eventually outperform the best players? These questions are obviously related. For example, one might use best practices (#4) to identify the game (#1), and train people to become better at it (#5). Or even use best practices to shift games (#2), and render other best practices less effective. Or the iPhone might get released (#3) triggering a shift in how we think about the game (#1). Etc.

People use expertise, tools, and methodologies to help:

Understand

Act

Reflect

Improve. Get better at answering, executing, and reflecting And this gets super meta … you can think of these points as games.

Some things that seem to hold true: