@johncutlefish's blog

Beyond Features and Projects (IT Arena 2017— Lviv, Ukraine)

Published: September 30, 2017

Sharing my deck from the presentation. A couple slides made no sense without background, so I removed them.

Features, Projects, and Missions?

Where is the blocker in product development?

Trends in product management…

Our options to handle uncertainty…

Disruption in the pet shrimp biz..

Trends and cycles…

From transactions to streams…

Complex ecosystems. What is the feature here?

Mountains of stories.

Quarterly planning…chasing our tail.

“Agile”

Prematurely converging before responding. And aborted feedback loops.

Everything as a Service.

There’s a spectrum…

Cube of opportunity. Perpetual uncertainty.

Definition of Done. Helpful?

Is rework evil?

Orbits. Shorten cycle for validating benefits.

Imagine painting Mona Lisa this way…

Improve how we do the ‘Jobs’…

Why do we deliver in smaller batches?

Betting on elephant races. Bet on games after they’ve started.

Mission-based teams funded to move key metrics.

The “simple” board.

Sales wants to close deals. Solve that problem.

