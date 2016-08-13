@johncutlefish's blog

- What you say, and how often you say it
- What, when, and how you celebrate
- The losses and missteps you acknowledge, and how you respond
- How you behave when the chips are down
- What you fight for at all costs
- The corners you cut
- Who you hire, promote, and compensate, and who you fire
- Who you “smoke out” until they leave the organization
- The worst behavior you accept and the best behavior you reject
- The voices you amplify, and the voices you suppress
- When you encourage conformity, and when you promote diversity
- How you handle disagreements and differences in opinion
- How and where you spend your time and money
- What gets discussed at the water cooler
- What gets discussed out in the open, and behind closed doors
- The contradictions you allow and the contradictions you stamp out
- The exceptions you make and the things that never budge
- Who sits together and how you arrange your office
- Who gets access to the best tools, technology, and infrastructure
- What you say about your customers during challenging situations
