@johncutlefish's blog

When it comes to our work, organizations, and teams…

Do we get attached to drama? Are we addicted to the rush? Does functional feel boring? Is the refrain “all companies are fucked up in some way” a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Drama causes the pituitary gland and hypothalamus to secrete endorphins, which are the pain-suppressing and pleasure-inducing compounds, which heroin and other opiates mimic. (source)What is your personal work mindset optimized for? How about your team and department? How about your company leaders? Are organizations, as Craig Larmen points out:

…implicitly optimized to avoid changing the status quo middle- and first-level manager and “specialist” positions & power structures.Consider the following hits of adrenaline. Do they benefit the system as a whole?