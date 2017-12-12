@johncutlefish's blog

Some quick thoughts on fixed-length iterations.
Sure, fixed cadences may help with some things. But not everything needs to move on the same cadence, or on a cadence at all. Some things are best “pulled” instead of “pushed”.
You don’t NEED fixed-length iterations (“sprints”) to:
- Hold a retrospective on some cadence
- Have daily, weekly, monthly goals
- Share your work with customers when you need to
- Have demos when you need to (or on some cadence)
- Improve how you decompose work
- Learn how to “work small”
- Constrain the size of stories
- Think in terms of releasable increments
- Have daily standups
- Celebrate wins
- Review customer data to make decisions
- Trigger the decomposition of work on a cadence or when needed
- “Ship” valuable work to customer on some cadence
- Meet to update your working agreements
- Report progress towards a goal
- Change course/pivot at the optimal time
- Run continuous improvement experiments If you’re doing “one week sprints”, what does that mean for releasable increments that take 4 days, or 9 days? Or 1 day? Anyway. Something to consider. By all means do what works and apply health constraints / forcing functions.