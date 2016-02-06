@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

To startup founders and early team members, focus can be extremely uncomfortable. It defies many of our intuitions about customer-centricity, risk mitigation, “working hard”, and seizing opportunities. We are by definition opportunists and risk-takers and the list of good ideas is endless.

It’s easy to talk about focus. But much harder to BE focused.

When the lights go up …. think of all the great things we could do!It occurred to me the other day that what we call “focus” is often way too comfortable. It’s a bandaid on the fleshwound. We resort to familiar thought patterns and fixes:

Our meetings need to be more efficient! No meetings!

We need better tools!

We need to improve our ability to communicate!

We need better processes! We need more accountability!

We need rules around emailing, chatting, and documentation!

We need more resources!

We need to be more efficient!

We need to protect people from distractions!

We need to do more planning upfront! This is not real focus. These things address the symptoms of poor focus, not focus itself.

Enter the dichotomy. For the doers and those on the front-lines, real focus feels amazing. You’re in the zone, making quick decisions, and building and selling things customers love.

For managers, leaders, and other anointed decision-makers real focus can feel extremely painful and counterintuitive. You have to push yourself far beyond the point of comfort just to defeat your tendencies to chase waterfalls. It should feel very uncomfortable and awkward.

So what does real focus feel like? How do we know? My suggestion is to look carefully at the team and look for evidence. A focused team …