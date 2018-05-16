@johncutlefish's blog

Busy with the newborn, but still pondering, tweeting, writing some thinky posts (influenced by the lack of sleep, no doubt), and occasionally doing short, low fidelity podcasts).
Last night’s sleepy list…when is process “good” ?
### Good process (is) | Bad process (is)
Encourages mindfulness | Encourages mindlessness
Flexible to local concerns | Inflexible to local concerns
Adaptable, frequently challenged/improved | Set in stone. “Just because…”
Mostly “pulled” because it is valuable | Mostly “pushed” on to participants
Core principles understood | Automatic/forced adherence
Encourages conversations/collaboration | Reduces quality/quantity of conversations
Co-created/designed with “users” | Designed in vacuum and imposed
Value to all participants | One-sided value
Increases confidence in outcomes | Detached from outcomes
Distilled to core “job” (lightweight) | Burdened by many jobs/concerns
Achieves desired consistency with minimal impact on resiliency. Improves global outcomes. | Achieves consistency to the detriment of global outcomes / long-term resilience
Delivers value to end-customers | Disconnected from customer value
Guide/tool/navigate/remind | Control/direct
Enhances trust/safety | Trust proxy, safety proxy