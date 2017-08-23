@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Software product development is hard.

Doing the hard work takes trust and safety. Without trust and safety, individuals and companies go into self-preservation mode. In these conditions we replace trust with process, and collaboration with control.

All companies have problems. The best companies prioritize the most threatening problems and deal with them. New ones pop up, and they keep dealing with them. Complexity creeps up, and they tame it. Everyone has faith that “the important things will get worked out”. Promises (especially the promises for support and respect) are kept. These companies hold entropy at bay, because if you fall too far behind, you’ll never dig yourself out of the hole.

To quote the great Greg Lemond:

“It never gets easier, you just go faster.A lot of continuous improvement is just making it possible to do the hard work (the effective work) and face challenges when they arise.

Because …

Open-ended discovery is hard

Switching contexts is hard

Learning new skills is hard

Confronting trust issues on your team is hard

Pairing and mobbing is hard

Admitting you’re wrong is hard

Backlog grooming is hard

Recruiting users/customers for interviews is hard

Firing a toxic “high performer” is hard

Coaching teams is hard

Building shared understanding is hard

Taming complexity is hard

Sitting in a meeting for three hours is hard

Making sense of your teammates is hard

Slowing down to speed up is hard

Great test coverage is hard

Continuos improvement is hard

Saying no is hard

Defeating cognitive bias is hard

Digging down to the root need is hard

Facilitating a big meeting is hard

Being understood is hard

Understanding the business need is hard

Breaking down user stories is hard

Asking for help is hard

Reaching consensus on a technology choice is hard

Listening is hard

Scaling is hard

Giving constructive criticism is hard

Empathy is hard

Writing clean code is hard

Working with a neurodiverse team is hard

Uncertainty is hard

Shifting teams is hard

Hiring is hard

Craftspersonship is hard

Architecture for a moving target is hard

Wrangling legacy code is hard

Maintaining psychological safety is hard

Measuring the impact of your work is hard

Real deadlines are hard

Revising your working agreements is hard

Blameless retrospectives are hard

Onboarding new team members is hard

Breaking the monolith into microservices is hard

Getting a team to buy in to goofy (but effective) activities is hard

Retaining your best talent is hard

Responding to existential competitive threats is hard

It’s all hard!