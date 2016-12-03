@johncutlefish's blog

Hi Lexi. I have a couple posts that probably answer your question. Off the top of my head:
https://medium.com/@johnpcutler/the-evolving-product-manager-role-6f288bbc3cda#.4hom8nlnx
https://hackernoon.com/10-ways-pms-can-earn-the-respect-and-trust-of-their-team-98353b693b4a
https://medium.com/p/focus-on-these-8-things-to-build-better-products-f2344c19602d
https://medium.com/p/as-product-managers-we-re-asking-ourselves-the-wrong-set-of-questions-badfcfc6eb20
In that last post, I list some things I look for …
- Show empathy NOT indifference
- Ask why and who NOT how and what
- Serve teams NOT agendas
- Be guided by principles NOT plans
- Be a team-member NOT a team-driver
- Focus on challenges and needs NOT titles
- Treat teammates like creative makers NOT resources
- Provide context and data NOT solutions and platitudes
- Have suggestions and opinions NOT demands and fiats
- Be curious and open NOT dismissive and stubborn
- Harness diversity NOT conformity
- Embrace simplicity NOT oversimplification
- Deliver outcomes and impact NOT features and output
- Build less NOT more
- Be transparent NOT opaque or manipulative
- Be accessible NOT elusive or overbearing