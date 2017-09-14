@johncutlefish's blog

I find myself answering this question often. Sharing a response here…
1. First, accept that you will probably need to focus and go slower. It’ll help you go faster eventually.
2. Second, you must reframe your view of faster. The speed we care about is frequency of learning, frequency of delivering actual value (outcomes), and speed to respond to changes in our environment.
Some ideas…
Make psychological safety a prerequisite, at all levels
- Research work of Amy C. Edmondson, Project Aristotle (Google)
- Do Crucial Conversations training
- Leaders model (and encourage) speaking out about challenging topics
- Disincentivize managers and leaders from information and feedback hoarding
- Address some of the very visible trust issues between parts of the organization
Start an agile coaching practice
- Hire Agile Coaches (not scrum masters, not project managers)
- Make sure the coaches are unbiased, and not connected to an individual department. Ideally, they should be PULLed into teams. Not pushed
- Conduct large scale (org wide), facilitated continuous improvement events (kaizen)
- Have unbiased facilitators for retrospectives
- Conduct cross-team retrospectives for larger initiatives
- Offer 1:1 coaching for managers, senior managers, leaders, etc.
- Discontinue wasteful, non-value-add practices (e.g. story-point estimation)
Structure / Systems
- Tighter integration between product and engineering
- Clarify the role of engineering front-line, mid-line managers
- Either address dependency issues, or make “products” / silos completely autonomous
- Build team resiliency to the point where most teams can self-manage
- Reduce areas of local optimization. Root out “kingdom building”, especially among frontline managers/directors
- Explicitly call out all shared services (aspects of support, ops, infra, etc.). Aggressively challenge economy of scale assumptions
- Encourage more aggressive rotating, reteaming, and swarming practices
- Flatten the organization overall. Information loss is likely too high
- Break down structural silos between ops and engineering
Visualize Work, Manage WIP, Optimize for Flow Efficiency
- Go slower. Be less busy. Be more disciplined. Be more focused
- Require everyone in product and engineering to read Principles of Product Development Flow by Donald Reinertsen
- Deliver a training program focused on lean principles
- Adopt program and portfolio level Kanban with aggressive WIP constraints
- Encourage lower utilization rates on teams, and WIP constraints (focus and slack)
- Visualize all work including maintenance, triage, and production support
- Resolve dependencies by blocking dependent teams (not over-utilization, not multitasking)
- Prioritize based on apples-apples cost of delay
- Focus on flow efficiency, rapid learning, lower utilization, and small batches
- Track lead times, cycle times, and categorize work into work classes
- Swarm bottlenecks wherever they exist. Fluidly move resources/focus to bottlenecks
- Move to continuous planning with quarterly reviews (not quarterly planning)
- Move to more continuous value delivery (over scrumfall and big project batches)
- For cross-team efforts, involve all front-line ICs in regular standups, reviews