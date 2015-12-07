@johncutlefish's blog

I’m a product development nut. And I’m a book junkie. I love this stuff. I recently moved to Raleigh, NC (from always blissful Santa Barbara, CA) to work at Pendo.io, a startup focused on helping product managers build awesome products. You can find me on Twitter at @johncutlefish.
It occurred to me today that my Kindle collection was starting to get pretty large. Poking around Amazon I realized that you can actually get a list of all your purchased books. It isn’t a perfect list (the titles are cut off), but it gives you enough information to find the book. The kicker was getting an email from a friend asking for some book recommendations. So I decided to share the current state of the book list with her (and you).
This covers the topics that interest me: leadership, UX, startups, cognitive bias, product management, Agile, management, complexity theory, marketing, design thinking, system thinking, data, analytics, hypothesis-driven development, product development, self-improvement, communication, organization design, lean, kanban, collaboration, and generally figuring out ways groups of people can continuously improve and build useful stuff.
I’ve read each of these books. I’m a big believer that there is never a magic bullet. None of these books presents the definitive “way”. Where there is a “why” (and inspiration, and rigor, and an open mind), there are a host of tools that can help get you there. Choose wisely.
Books
- #Workout: Games, Tools & Practices to Engage People, Improve..
Jurgen Appelo
- 100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People (Voices..
Susan Weinschenk
- Agile Business: A Leader’s Guide to Harnessing Complexity
Bob Gower
- Agile Experience Design: A Digital Designer’s Guide to..
Lindsay Ratcliffe
- Agile Product Management with Scrum: Creating Products that..
Roman Pichler
- All Edge: Inside the New Workplace Networks
Clay Spinuzzi
- Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder (Incerto)
Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- Behind Closed Doors: Secrets of Great Management (Pragmatic..
Johanna Rothman
- Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error
Kathryn Schulz
- Blinkracy: A Step-by-Step Guide to Make Any Company..
Sebastian Klein
- Bootstrapping Using Services: Entrepreneur Journeys
Sramana Mitra
- Buyology: Truth and Lies About Why We Buy
Martin Lindstrom
- Conversion Optimization: The Art and Science of Converting..
Khalid Saleh
- Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are..
Kerry Patterson
- Data Driven Design: How Today’s Product Designer Approaches..
Phillip A. Harris
- Designing the Conversation: Techniques for Successful..
Russ Unger
- Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful..
Bill Aulet
- Do More Faster: TechStars Lessons to Accelerate Your Startup
Brad Feld
- Don’t Make Me Think: A Common Sense Approach to Web..
Steve Krug
- Drift into Failure: From Hunting Broken Components to..
Sidney Dekker
- Ending the Management Illusion: How to Drive Business..
Hersh Shefrin
- Exponential Organizations: Why new organizations are ten..
Salim Ismail
- Founders at Work: Stories of Startups’ Early Days
Jessica Livingston
- Getting Results the Agile Way: A Personal Results System for..
J.D. Meier
- Getting to Yes with Yourself: (and Other Worthy Opponents)
William Ury
- Habit Stacking: 97 Small Life Changes That Take Five Minutes..
S.J. Scott
- Holacracy: The New Management System for a Rapidly Changing.. Brian Robertson
- How Google Works
Eric Schmidt
- How To Be The Luckiest Person Alive!
James Altucher
- How to Change the World: Change Management 3.0
Jurgen Appelo
- How to Make Sense of Any Mess: Information Architecture for..
Abby Covert
- Impact Mapping: Making a big impact with software products..
Gojko Adzic
- Implementing Lean Software Development: From Concept to Cash..
Mary Poppendieck
- Influence (Collins Business Essentials)
Cialdini PhD
- Inspired: How To Create Products Customers Love
Marty Cagan
- Intertwingled: Information Changes Everything
Peter Morville
- Interviewing Users: How to Uncover Compelling Insights
Steve Portigal
- Joel on Software
Joel Spolsky
- Kanban
David J. Anderson
- Kanban from the Inside: Understand the Kanban Method,..
Mike Burrows
- Lean Analytics: Use Data to Build a Better Startup Faster..
Alistair Croll
- Lean Change Management: Innovative practices for managing..
Jason Little
- Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate..
Jez Humble
- Lean from the Trenches: Managing Large-Scale Projects with..
Henrik Kniberg
- Lean Marketing for Startups: Agile Product Development,..
Sean Ellis
- Lean UX: Applying Lean Principles to Improve User Experience
Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden
- Learn or Die: Using Science to Build a Leading-Edge Learning..
Edward D Hess
- Lessons in Agile Management: On the Road to Kanban
David J Anderson
- Let’s Stop Meeting Like This: Tools to Save Time and Get..
Dick Axelrod
- Life is Short And So Is This Book: Brief Thoughts On Making..
Peter Atkins
- Little Bets: How Breakthrough Ideas Emerge from Small..
Peter Sims
- Management 3.0: Leading Agile Developers, Developing Agile..
Jurgen Appelo
- Measuring the User Experience: Collecting, Analyzing, and..
William Albert
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success
Carol Dweck
- Nail It then Scale It: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Creating..
Nathan Furr
- No One Understands You and What to Do About It
Heidi Halvorson
- Once a Runner: A Novel
Parker Jr.
- Personal Kanban: Mapping Work | Navigating Life
TonianneDeMariaBarry
- Pitch Anything: An Innovative Method for Presenting,..
Oren Klaff
- Poke the Box
Seth Godin
- Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind
Al Ries
- Predictably Irrational, Revised and Expanded Edition: The..
Dan Ariely
- Purple People Leader
Chester Goad
- Quantifying the User Experience: Practical Statistics for..
Jeff Sauro
- Reinventing Organizations: A Guide to Creating Organizations..
Frederic Laloux
- Rework
Jason Fried
- Rocket Surgery Made Easy: The Do-It-Yourself Guide to..
Steve Krug
- Running Lean: Iterate from Plan A to a Plan That Works (Lean..
Ash Maurya
- Scaling Up
Verne Harnish
- Scrumban: Essays on Kanban Systems for Lean Software..
Corey Ladas
- Self-Reliance
Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Seven Databases in Seven Weeks: A Guide to Modern Databases..
Eric Redmond
- Signals and Boundaries: Building Blocks for Complex Adaptive..
John H. Holland
- Statistics Done Wrong: The Woefully Complete Guide
Alex Reinhart
- Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard
Chip Heath
- TAPE SUCKS: Inside Data Domain, A Silicon Valley Growth..
Frank Slootman
- Team Geek: A Software Developer’s Guide to Working Well with..
Brian Fitzpatrick
- The 8 Qualities of Drama Free Teams: Do More. Stress Less
Dennis McIntee
- The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and..
Seth Godin
- The Fifth Discipline: The Art & Practice of The Learning..
Peter M. Senge
- The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When..
Ben Horowitz
- The Human Side of Agile — How to Help Your Team Deliver
Gil Broza
- The Innovator’s Hypothesis: How Cheap Experiments Are Worth..
Michael Schrage
- The Leader’s Guide to Radical Management: Reinventing the..
Stephen Denning
- The Lean Mindset: Ask the Right Questions
Mary Poppendieck
- The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous..
Eric Ries
- The Mythical Man-Month: Essays on Software Engineering,..
Frederick P. Brooks
- The Open Organization: Igniting Passion and Performance
Jim Whitehurst
- The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and..
Charles Duhigg
- The Principles of Product Development Flow: Second..
Donald G. Reinertsen
- The Startup Owner’s Manual: The Step-by-Step Guide for..
steve blank
- The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Douglas Adams
- The User Experience Team of One: A Research and Design..
Leah Buley
- The War Of Art: Winning the Inner Creative Battle
Steven Pressfield
- Thinking in Systems: A Primer
Meadows. Donella
- Thinking, Fast and Slow
Daniel Kahneman
- Tough Sh*t: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good
Kevin Smith
- User Interface Inspection Methods: A User-Centered Design..
Chauncey Wilson
- User Stories Applied: For Agile Software Development..
Mike Cohn
- User Story Mapping: Discover the Whole Story, Build the..
Jeff Patton
- Web Analytics 2.0: The Art of Online Accountability and..
Avinash Kaushik
- Why Information Grows: The Evolution of Order, from Atoms to..
Cesar Hidalgo
- Why Plans Fail: Cognitive Bias, Decision Making, and Your..
Jim Benson
- Wiser: Getting Beyond Groupthink to Make Groups Smarter
Cass R. Sunstein
- Work Rules!: Insights from Inside Google That Will Transform..
Laszlo Bock
- Working Identity: Unconventional Strategies for Reinventing..
Herminia Ibarra
- Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future
Peter Thiel Thanks! Did I get anyone’s name wrong? Do the links within Medium work? Did I miss someone? Do you have other recommendations? Let me know …