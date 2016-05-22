@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Is Agile dead? Is it outdated? Does it suck?

You tell me … how many of your work interactions are:

Humane

Curious

Observant

Creative

Diverse

Effective

Adaptable

Emotionally Honest

Intellectually Honest

Safe

Hopeful

Sustainable

Respectful

Reflective ? Maybe for fleeting moment? Maybe for a year during the “good times”? Maybe when you “had a great team once, on that project”?

Exactly. We can always do better. If scrum isn’t your thing, then find something better.

Agile is a reminder that there’s always room for more empathy, happiness, and impact in our work and personal lives. Beyond the infographics, methods, acronyms, debates, books, white-papers, and rants, exists a simple set of guidelines to collaborate, deliver, reflect, and improve by.

This is why I’m so happy to be attending (and speaking at) Alistair Cockburn’s Heart of Agile conference in Philly. Because it’s good to give yourself (and your teams) permission to be hopeful and curious.

See you there!