@johncutlefish's blog

Some quick thoughts on continuous improvement experiments.
Opportunities
- Encourage divergence when “casting the net” for opportunities
- Resist imposing one “version” of what better (and progress) looks like
- Map the relationships between opportunities. Be skeptical of “one root cause”
- Converge on common needs, salience, momentum, and potential impact
- Consider doing nothing. “What would happen here if we did nothing?”
Experiments
- Don’t abuse the word “experiment” to force and manipulate
- Engage the whole team in brainstorming possible experiments
- Create a backlog of experiments, but limit experiments in progress
- Engage the whole team in the design of the experiment
- Remind people that “failed” experiments offer valuable learning
- Openly discuss how the experiment might backfire. Invite skepticism
- Discuss steps to guarantee the experiment is safe
- Timebox the experiment. Use constraints creatively
- Make sure you’ll have access to data…don’t hoard data
- Commit to reflect on the experiment regularly
- Amplify what works. Dampen what doesn’t
- Rinse and repeat