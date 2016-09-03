@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

It’s not the boss, the strategy, or the system. You’re just not in the right place and/or doing the right thing. And it’s your fault.

I speak from experience.

Sound Familiar?

I’m 41. I like big challenges, missions, and asking why. I get bored easily when I can’t tackle those things.

I like rigor. I work hard and my work is considered valuable and high leverage. I don’t navigate internal politics well. I tease out of the root cause quickly. I want to fix those problems. I’ve been called the “canary in the coal-mine” multiple times. I’m impatient, stubborn, and lack tact. I relate to the front-line doers and like flat organizations. I believe most managers are just getting in the way.

That’s me, for better or worse.

It’s taken a while to accept that many work situations left me bored and under-stimulated. That was a big step. Without that self-awareness I frequently sought stimulation by trying to fix the situation. And we know how that goes … established systems are a beast, you get burnt out, leave, and it all starts over.

My Advice …

A friend in their mid-twenties sent me an email recently asking for advice. I saw a lot of me in him: hunger, sensitivity, drive, confidence mixed with insecurity, systems thinking, and the drive for a “better way”. I replied with this …