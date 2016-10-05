@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

My 60th Medium Post

Published: October 05, 2016

To celebrate my 60th post on Medium, I thought it would fun to just put them in one big list (ordered by views, descending). I was a guest on a podcast recently, and the host asked me how I managed to “write so much”. After mentioning some examples of people who write 10x as much, and with consistently higher quality, my answer was roughly:

I write to wrestle with something. It’s my way of working through it. Sometimes the post will suck, or part of it will suck. I’m OK with that as it motivates me to keep on thinking through the problem.I’m honored to have folks wade through the good, bad, and ugly, and always appreciate feedback.

  1. 10 Things I Learned By Doodling For 100 Days Straight View story
  2. The Evolving Product Manager Role View story
  3. Focus on These 8 Things to Build Better Products View story
  4. 7 Product Manager / Product Owner Archetypes View story
  5. Time Management: Tips for Product Managers View story
  6. 44 Signs You Are Becoming a “Real” PM/PO View story
  7. Do We Need Product Managers? View story
  8. 16 Quick Product Management Tips View story
  9. 5 Simple Questions to Drive Validated Learning View story
  10. Real World Kanban (A Cartoon) View story
  11. The Overlap View story
  12. Where Do We Put The UX Tasks? View story
  13. 10 Common PM Intuition Traps View story
  14. PMs/POs: 25 Things You Can Try Now View story
  15. Agile: Don’t Exchange Waterfalls for Whirlpools View story
  16. Go Towards The Discomfort (It’s A Sign) View story
  17. Maybe You’re Just Bored. And It’s Your Fault View story
  18. Stop Setting Up Product Roadmaps To Fail View story
  19. How Much Does A New Feature Cost? View story
  20. 12 Core Competencies For Product Managers View story
  21. #agilebrandproblem View story
  22. Opening Your Eyes to Real Customer Delight View story
  23. You Don’t Need A “Great Product” View story
  24. Your Product is a Service… View story
  25. Quit Planning Ahead and Keeping People Busy View story
  26. Be the Laziest Team and Win View story
  27. company culture is… View story
  28. 12 Traits of a Powerful Product Vision View story
  29. The CynAgileanUXanbanicrumify Method View story
  30. 100 Product Development Hats View story
  31. To the 40+ Year Old PMs View story
  32. 35 B2B SaaS Tips and Gentle Reminders View story
  33. That B2B SaaS Savvy Thing View story
  34. Explaining Product/Market Fit in 60 Seconds View story
  35. Before You Join A Startup … View story
  36. Complexity Is a Startup Killer. Don’t Grow Up View story
  37. Beat the Feature Factory: Run Pre-cap Design Studios View story
  38. It’s All Good. Until You’re Screwed View story
  39. The Killer Sales Instinct vs. Startup Validation View story
  40. A SaaS Startup Cautionary Tale View story
  41. Product Development Nerds Unite View story
  42. Chasing Revenue Growth (and Hidden Costs) View story
  43. Just a Lifestyle Business … View story
  44. Is Agile Dead? View story
  45. Startups: Be Awesome At Something View story
  46. 30 Things I Think about When Meeting a Product Dev Org for the First Time View story
  47. Decision Making Transparency (The Why) View story
  48. 45 Posts On Product Development View story
  49. Product! Stop Whining About Sales! View story
  50. The Healthy Tension Trap View story
  51. The Unseen Product is Still The Product View story
  52. Pain, Potential, and Outcomes View story
  53. Focus is the Ultimate Process View story
  54. What Does “Sales-Driven” Even Mean? View story
  55. 6 Questions to Guide Continuous Improvement View story
  56. Why Startups Need 3rd Party Accountability Coaches View story
  57. Your Startup: Food Truck or Buffet? View story
  58. The Tease View story
  59. Is It Safe for Your Team to Get “Real” View story
  60. Enter Through The Narrow Gate (Go Deep) View story