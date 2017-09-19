@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Some brief thoughts on a scaling up product management.

You’ve got four teams working on a single product. You have a single product manager, but that PM is getting overwhelmed.

You hear that “every team needs a PM!” So you hire some less experienced PMs to work underneath the original PM.

But there are issues. The original PM is having trouble managing up to external stakeholders AND teaching the less experienced PMs.

Also, there is tension brewing on the teams. The more junior PMs are getting overwhelmed by the teams.

So we hire another PM. Which increases the management overhead.

Meanwhile, there is a bunch of coordination required to synchronize the individual team backlogs/roadmaps with the “real backlog” and roadmap.

But the tension keeps brewing … “we need more experienced PMs!”

How might you “fix” this? Some ideas …

First, eliminate individual team backlogs (since their backlogs are driven by the needs of the single product).

Next — and this is hard — find the strongest junior PM prospects and make them apprentices to the lead PM. These aren’t APMs (the team considers the lead PM to be their PM)

, but rather true apprentices in that they have a structured learning plan and pick up specific tasks/responsibilities.

The apprentices take on tasks like:

Very regular customer calls and research

Facilitation

Competitive research

Data analysis and presentation But how can teams function without a PM? Well 1) they have one, and 2) the goal is to have self-sufficient teams. Self-sufficient teams should be able to take on more broadly defined problems.

To help with this, hire an Agile Coach to help the teams become more self-sufficient. The AC works in a pull fashion (not push).

Make sure the team’s have dedicated UX (or as close to dedicated as possible)

.

And see if you can scrounge up a data scientists or analyst for the group.

I’ve seen this build the necessary resiliency/maturity. All the hats are present.

Why does this work?