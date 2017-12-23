@johncutlefish's blog

When you’ve seen something work, you tend to view it as more “intuitive”. It’s easy to forget how counterintuitive it might have felt initially. Below is a quick brainstorm on areas where our intuition may lead us astray.
When we encounter drag with software product development…
Our Intuition (Often) Says… — > Instead Try…
- Optimize work assignments — > Pair and mob more
- Try to “catch up” — > Do less
- Don’t interrupt the team — > Show work to customers more often
- Better estimates — > Work smaller
- Lengthen sprint — > Shorten sprint
- Keep people busier — > More slack, lower optimization
- More prescriptive stories — > Build shared understanding (together)
- Plan ahead — > Limit planning in progress (PIP)
- Senior devs “crank out hard stories” — > Senior devs pair and teach
- “Better mocks” and pixel-perfect designs — > UX/DEV pairing and pattern libs
- Send individuals out to gather requirements — > Involve whole team in customer interviews
- More stringent acceptance criteria — > Involve QA earlier
- More status/progress checks — > Fewer transactional meetings
- Individual goals — > Team goals
- Spread work across multiple projects — > Focus on a single initiative
- More people, add shared resources — > Smaller team, fewer dependencies
- Assign single person to ticket duty — > Stop-the-line, swarm on fixing issues
- Cut-corners — > Refactor, focus on quality
- Longer grooming meetings — > Groom less
- Managers navigate external dependencies — > Form temporary team-of-teams
- Stay “heads down” — > Learn more about context
- Senior architect “figures it out” in isolation — > Senior architect facilitates/coaches
- Deliver individual “parts” — > Individual thin slice across the whole
- Success theater to “save face” — > Make it safer to acknowledge challenges
- Amplify what is broken — > Amplify what is working
- Add a layer of management — > Build team self-sufficiency with coaching
- Rigid “tech review” process — >\tDecentralized tech review COP
- Integrate less often — > Integrate more often If this was at all helpful, and you want to share this on Twitter…here’s a Tweet with the image attached.