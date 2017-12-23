@johncutlefish's blog

Our Intuition Says… Instead, Try…

Published: December 23, 2017

When you’ve seen something work, you tend to view it as more “intuitive”. It’s easy to forget how counterintuitive it might have felt initially. Below is a quick brainstorm on areas where our intuition may lead us astray.

When we encounter drag with software product development…

Our Intuition (Often) Says… — > Instead Try…

  • Optimize work assignments — > Pair and mob more
  • Try to “catch up” — > Do less
  • Don’t interrupt the team — > Show work to customers more often
  • Better estimates — > Work smaller
  • Lengthen sprint — > Shorten sprint
  • Keep people busier — > More slack, lower optimization
  • More prescriptive stories — > Build shared understanding (together)
  • Plan ahead — > Limit planning in progress (PIP)
  • Senior devs “crank out hard stories” — > Senior devs pair and teach
  • “Better mocks” and pixel-perfect designs — > UX/DEV pairing and pattern libs
  • Send individuals out to gather requirements — > Involve whole team in customer interviews
  • More stringent acceptance criteria — > Involve QA earlier
  • More status/progress checks — > Fewer transactional meetings
  • Individual goals — > Team goals
  • Spread work across multiple projects — > Focus on a single initiative
  • More people, add shared resources — > Smaller team, fewer dependencies
  • Assign single person to ticket duty — > Stop-the-line, swarm on fixing issues
  • Cut-corners — > Refactor, focus on quality
  • Longer grooming meetings — > Groom less
  • Managers navigate external dependencies — > Form temporary team-of-teams
  • Stay “heads down” — > Learn more about context
  • Senior architect “figures it out” in isolation — > Senior architect facilitates/coaches
  • Deliver individual “parts” — > Individual thin slice across the whole
  • Success theater to “save face” — > Make it safer to acknowledge challenges
  • Amplify what is broken — > Amplify what is working
  • Add a layer of management — > Build team self-sufficiency with coaching
  • Rigid “tech review” process — >\tDecentralized tech review COP
  • Rigid "tech review" process — >\tDecentralized tech review COP