@johncutlefish's blog

Describing product (and company) strategy as a series of bets

In recent posts 12 Signs You’re Working in a Feature Factory, Success Theater, and Dear Product Managers, I discuss the resentment engineers and UX feel when product managers fail to reflect on actual outcomes. Part of the issue here is the challenge of building shared context and a shared vocabulary. Words are powerful, and they matter.

I’m always on the lookout for more effective ways to talk about strategy (especially in a way that resonates with the front-line). In this post, I’m going to talk about the power of the word bet.

Old-school roulette (Wikipedia)A couple months ago, I read an interesting post by Henrik Kniberg where he shared his slides from a presentation at Agila Sverige. The slides describe Spotify’s current strategic planning approach (aka Spotify Rhythm) and are worth reviewing. Among all of the great nuggets, one thing in particular jumped out at me: the use of the word bet. Over the years I’ve encountered Projects, Missions, Initiatives, Epics, Objectives, Rocks, Boulders, OKRs, Experiments, and Goals (and a bunch more I’m probably forgetting)

. But never Bets.

Slide from Henrik’s presentationSo I tried Bets with teams (along with the DIBB framework he discusses, and combined with missions and initiatives)

and have become a fan. Bets are versatile and fun to talk about. They capture that perfect interplay between assumptions, desired outcomes, experimentation, risk, and reward.

Why does the word bet work?