@johncutlefish's blog

I’ve been toying around with a choose-your-own-adventure book. A friend recommended I lay out the unhappy path first. That sounded kind of depressing, but it turned out to be kind of fun. There are many ways things can go wrong:

The mistake here is to view this drift into failure as a byproduct of incompetence or malice. It certainly can feel this way for individual contributors sometimes. The upside of rapid growth feels real, and the downside feels far away. Humans kick the can on a lot of things like this.

The point here is that if we come to grips with the inevitability of all this, perhaps we can take it all less personally and DO something about it. Knowing that your situation is no different is comforting in an odd way.

Picked one common path…

* Success. Traction in the market.