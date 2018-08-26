@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Here’s a tip I give new product managers…always have a thirty second answer for the questions you know you’ll be asked (or should be asked) **without making shit up**.

I’ve definitely struggled with this over the years. I’m not great at tl;dr-ing on the spot. But with a bit of time, I’m typically able to boil something down to a very crisp statement (and often that statement is “I don’t know, but we’ll find out by _ _ _ _ _ _ ”). It took a long time to accept a weakness in terms of freestyling, and a tendency to mull things over out loud and get meta.

As PMs we tend to take a very reactive stance — just dealing with the day to day and juggling our calendars is tough enough. But you need to set aside time for the “deep work” and establish a coherent mental model of your situation. Otherwise, you’ll always be on the back foot, and your decisions (and ability to communicate well) will suffer. I see this in meeting after meeting, and it’s painful because it is 100% avoidable.

PMs are information conduits and context builders. Communication is everything.

I like to frame the questions as if they are coming from other people (your boss, your team, the CEO, customers, etc.). Write down your answers. Review them frequently. And if you’re feeling adventurous, share this document with your team.

Some sample questions might include: