@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Note: Scroll down if you’re short on time, and want to get straight to the list of goodness.

Software product development is an optimization problem. Adding objectives, constraints, and uncertainty to an optimization problem adds complexity. If you’ve done this for a while, you know the constant push-pull between short term gains and long term results.

The present bias refers to the tendency of people to give stronger weight to payoffs that are closer to the present time when considering trade-offs between two future moments (O’Donoghue, &, Rabin, 1999).Put simply, people tend to want to get the reward today, but push the pain of loss far into the future. (source)

A great example is building a feature to close a new customer. The money is right in your face. You can feel it. If you build X, you will make $Y. It’s easy to lose sight of the actual costs (including the opportunity cost).What if you focused on something riskier, but more valuable? We tend to lose sight of that option, which makes sense because thinking too far (or deeply)

into the future can have a paralyzing effect. The lion will eat you if it takes that long.

Other examples relate to organizational resiliency. It can be tempting to shoot for short-term gains (adding headcount quickly, adding layers of hierarchy, siloing specializations for efficiency), without considering the long term effects. In short…we add constraints and new objectives. Which makes navigating the problem space more difficult. And entropy ensues.

I often run into orgs that are trying so damn hard (as hard as they can, actually)

, but they can’t seem to generate any forward momentum. They’re layering more and more process on the situation without any impact. They’re chasing down a new symptom every quarter. But when you actually interview the various actors, you learn how insanely constrained their world is. We’re not talking about an inability to find a globally optimal solution. That would be too ambitious. Rather, even mediocre ways forward are impossible, or require mind-numbing 3 dimensional chess.

“Installing” Agile without removing constraints will fail.

Which brings me to a conversation I had with Josh Seiden (Sense & Respond, LeanUX) the other day. Josh correctly pointed out that my post 42 Things Non-Front-Liners Misunderstand was basically preaching to the converted, and that Non-Front-Liners just wouldn’t get it. If a Dev or UX sent this to an executive, they’d get an “um”. His challenge — which will take me a while to execute on — was to figure out how to elicit a “hmmm, I think I see what you mean, I get it now, we should act on this!”

But how?

When you boil down many of the points in the 42 Things post, you end up at the tension between short(er) and long(er) term thinking, and individual and group intrinsic/extrinsic reward systems. Front-Liners, for example:

DO touch the product, the code, and the design

DON’T touch the sales quotas, revenue projections, and meetings with investors, lawyers, and analysts

DO bang their heads against tech-debt ridden code, feel the hit of multi-tasking, and cringe at “just shipping” crappy features

DON’T spend 60hrs per week in meetings where people are primarily 1) complaining and/or 2) pitching their pet projects

DO have to sit in close quarters with a small development team, and — according to the data — have to solve a cost/benefit design decision every 15 minutes with very intense cognitively challenging work

DON’T have the fate and livelihood of many hundred (or thousand) people in their hands. And have to be “good at PowerPoint” AND strategy

… and tend not to have to answer 30 support calls a day, send a hundred outbound sales emails, butt heads with vendors, and field calls from angry first-tier customers

So there are different versions of “good job” happening, and different mental models, cause/effect, and cost/reward. We respond to the present bias in different ways because of how we think, and what we know.

How do you build shared understanding?

If you’re lucky, the CTO or CPO are able to explain and describe the calculus to other senior leaders. If you’re even luckier, they are able to stand head to head with the CRO, CFO, and CEO, and translate the calculus into an actionable risk-management and continuous improvement framework. They’ll explain why chasing efficiency begets rigidness, and that you need to care about resiliency. They’ll explain why a lack of focus begets an exponential increase in the number of constraints. Finally, they’ll explain why having a tall org might not benefit the product. But that’s if you (and they) are lucky.

Consider, then, that senior leaders often don’t understand how certain decisions will impact the future. They’re already too far away from the action and no one has explained the calculus. People are running around talking about UX, Agile, DevOps, leaving slack in the day, lowering utilization, and Outcomes over Output…and someone without experience in the trenches (or experience a long time ago) will not know WTF is going on.

We put humans on the moon. And will send them to Mars. And you can’t fucking ship a mobile app, and migrate to the new ERP system? That makes no sense! Is anyone giving a damn here?The constraints you are experiencing today are a culmination of many, many decisions. At one point, you probably had a choice. And that is the central challenge. We need to explain why these choices matter for the long term success of your product development org. But don’t make them so sacred that you never make any decisions — or respond to any changes.

That is OUR responsibility.

What if you could say? Why can’t you say?

In the spirit of making my Medium posts way too long, below I have listed 60 examples of things YOU COULD DO AND SAY if you play your cards right. But, given that I’m known to point out problems… I want you to ask yourself about what is stopping you from saying these things. What is the “yeah but”. Or if you can say them, what decision made that possible? And then reflect on how you can remove that constraint.