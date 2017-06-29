@johncutlefish's blog

I put together this leave-behind for a talk/training session. Medium doesn’t do tables, so the best I can offer is this image (and this link to a pdf).
What was the motivation for this compara-listicle? I keep seeing the same practices/approaches/words/ideas that “worked” for wrapped products being used for SaaS (Software as a Service). Considering that SaaS is almost geriatric by tech standards, this is highly disconcerting. Throw in IoT, ML, AI, Zero Interface … and that every service company is now a technology company … and you’ve gotta wonder “can we evolve?”. We’re driving the feature factory, and we have to stop.
Anyway … very busy the last two weeks, so apologies for not posting more.
Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMI family. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities. If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!