@johncutlefish's blog

I need your help.

Please review the scenario below and answer the single question (below the scenario). You can reply using a comment here in Medium, or reply to this tweet. Please resist the urge to critique or troll other answers. By narrowing the scope here, I am hoping to learn more about how people view the Product Manager role.

Scenario

You have a team with the following:

Note: Order is alphabetical.

Agile Coach and Facilitator

Data Scientist / Experiment Designer

Interaction Designer (UX)

Service Designer

Software Developer

UX Copywriter / Content Strategist

UX Researcher (Qualitative and Quantitative)

Visual Designer Operating Assumptions

Note: If you need to make additional assumptions to provide an answer, please do so in your reply.

Product is B2B SaaS. Product is in market but capabilities are expanding rapidly.

Team has unrestricted access to customers and/or users

Team has unrestricted access to customer support and/or success

Team has unrestricted access to product marketing

Team has access to customer/user feedback channels

You can have more than one person for each role

All team members are dedicated and not shared between teams

Team is dedicated, and not shared between value streams/products

All team members are highly experienced (and experienced in current domain/context)

The team has high trust, high safety, and high autonomy

The team has experience with various decision making, continuous improvement, experimentation, and prioritization frameworks.

Team values and enjoys being tasked with business outcomes, and has a track record generating those outcomes

Question

Given this scenario, what is the role of the Product Manager?