@johncutlefish's blog

Update: Great comments so far. Check them out.
I need your help.
Please review the scenario below and answer the single question (below the scenario). You can reply using a comment here in Medium, or reply to this tweet. Please resist the urge to critique or troll other answers. By narrowing the scope here, I am hoping to learn more about how people view the Product Manager role.
Scenario
You have a team with the following:
Note: Order is alphabetical. Apologies in advance for all role name infractions and confusion.
- Agile Coach and Facilitator
- Data Scientist / Experiment Designer
- Interaction Designer (UX)
- Service Designer
- Software Developer
- UX Copywriter / Content Strategist
- UX Researcher (Qualitative and Quantitative)
- Visual Designer Operating Assumptions
Note: If you need to make additional assumptions to provide an answer, please do so in your reply.
- Product is B2B SaaS. Product is in market but capabilities are expanding rapidly.
- Team has unrestricted access to customers and/or users
- Team has unrestricted access to customer support and/or success
- Team has unrestricted access to product marketing
- Team has access to customer/user feedback channels
- You can have more than one person for each role
- All team members are dedicated and not shared between teams
- Team is dedicated, and not shared between value streams/products
- All team members are highly experienced (and experienced in current domain/context)
- The team has high trust, high safety, and high autonomy
- The team has experience with various decision making, continuous improvement, experimentation, and prioritization frameworks.
- Team values and enjoys being tasked with business outcomes, and has a track record generating those outcomes
Question
Given this scenario, what is the role of the Product Manager?