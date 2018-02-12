@johncutlefish's blog

Round and Round

Published: February 12, 2018

Crazy week of travel. Apologies for not posting more.

I do these little diagrams for fun (often when waiting for broken airplanes to be repaired while I enjoy my $10 meal voucher to fly to another airport where I’ll miss my connection). I’ve been thinking about cataloging them in a fun little book. Sound helpful/cathartic? Let me know at @johncutlefish on Twitter, or in the comments. Maybe (to kick my ass) I’ll set up a Kickstarter…and then I’ll NEED to finish.

Here are a couple recent ones…

1. Why does that team seem to always take on too much work?

2. Why does that shared resource seem to be perpetually under-staffed?

3. Why does the team keep slipping into planning big batches?

/#### 4. Why does a myopic focus on increasing velocity eventually hurt quality?

5. Why are the team’s stories never “good enough” ?

6. Why does my team hide things from me?

7. Well…you saw what happened when we tried to just hand them a problem, right?

8. It’s not like old times…

9. Sometimes they get super complex, but I’m not sure these are very helpful…

9. Sometimes they get super complex, but I'm not sure these are very helpful…

I think it would be interesting to use something like Donella Meadow's twelve leverage points

to suggest some potentially helpful interventions. But that’s for another post.

