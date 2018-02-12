@johncutlefish's blog

Crazy week of travel. Apologies for not posting more.
I do these little diagrams for fun (often when waiting for broken airplanes to be repaired while I enjoy my $10 meal voucher to fly to another airport where I’ll miss my connection). I’ve been thinking about cataloging them in a fun little book. Sound helpful/cathartic? Let me know at @johncutlefish on Twitter, or in the comments. Maybe (to kick my ass) I’ll set up a Kickstarter…and then I’ll NEED to finish.
Here are a couple recent ones…
1. Why does that team seem to always take on too much work?
2. Why does that shared resource seem to be perpetually under-staffed?
3. Why does the team keep slipping into planning big batches?
/#### 4. Why does a myopic focus on increasing velocity eventually hurt quality?
5. Why are the team’s stories never “good enough” ?
6. Why does my team hide things from me?
7. Well…you saw what happened when we tried to just hand them a problem, right?
8. It’s not like old times…
9. Sometimes they get super complex, but I’m not sure these are very helpful…
I think it would be interesting to use something like Donella Meadow’s twelve leverage points
to suggest some potentially helpful interventions. But that’s for another post.