@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Sharing a sample product development flow (the working pattern for my current team).

Something I’ve learned over the years…

You have to TRY!

Your team needs to own its words and working agreements. I’ve seen certified Scrum Masters (and Product Managers, Engineering Managers, and Developers) use the words, but not understand the first principles at play. Trying to paint-by-numbers is dangerous (in my honest opinion). So is assuming that you need to do every meeting — and every bit of process — to complete work.