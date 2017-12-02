@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

In this post I am going to single out some specific passages from the Scrum Guide, as I think they are helpful for understanding some prerequisite conditions for Scrum to be successful. They may even cut to some challenges you are having with your team at the moment.

I’m amazed at the number of people in the “real world” (not in the little Agile bubble I inhabit) who have “done Agile” for years, but who have yet to read the Agile Manifesto and the Scrum Guide. A lot of the “how to” — the tools and practices — are passed down through tribal knowledge. Given that what you are doing probably borrows, to some degree, from Scrum practices, and that Scrum and Agile are related (but not the same thing), I highly suggest you read these two documents.

For the record, I don’t see many teams doing Scrum by the book: some to their detriment, and some to their advantage. Below I am going to mention some things “from the book” that I do find valuable.

Reflecting on that post, I realized that some of the core challenges are covered in the Scrum Guide. The Scrum Guide makes a number of statements that sound like prerequisites (though they aren't called out as such). Recently, I argued that it is is important to make sure that you create conditions conducive to the success of the Agile and Scrum on the team level. I went as far as to say that it isn't even worth installing process on the team level until you address broader issues.

There are countless teams "doing Agile" who have never read the Scrum Guide. They may be working their ass off to make it work, but something feels off. They may even be blaming themselves — or "Agile" — for the problems they're having. And there is something off! It is highly likely that your situation isn't meeting some of the basic pre-conditions for success spelled out in The Guide.

Hopefully, armed with this information, you’ll be able to make a case for reducing dependencies, increasing autonomy, limiting distractions, increasing psychological safety, reducing meddling, and bringing in dedicated help from required competencies. The Way you are trying literally calls out these things as requirements for success. No one may have told you. Now you know.