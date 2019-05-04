@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

When I am asked for help in hiring a product manager, I typically ask the person to force-rank this list (or something similar). I keep re-writing it, but this is what I used last week.

Force ranking is important, because you can never “have it all”. I suggest they reflect on their actual work-environment…not an imaginary, rosy, future environment. I also suggest they don’t overthink the exercise: certain options are ambiguous by design (and might also rub them the wrong way). The results tell me a good deal about the environment, and who might thrive there.

Note: This applies less to Director level and above PMs, but can be useful for those roles as it helps define the overall product culture. Also…these options don’t necessarily reflect my own perspective on the PM role.

— Force Rank This List —

We are hiring the PM: