@johncutlefish's blog

Some totally cliche career advice…
- Find people you can genuinely learn from
- Find people who challenge you in genuine, non-manipulative ways
- Your personal career will last longer than most of the companies you work for
- Savor the times when things truly flow. They are hard fought and fleeting
- A company can be “successful” and toxic to some high % of its employees
- A great place to work (for some) can be a terrible place to work (for others)
- Organizations grow, change, decay, and die. Don’t atrophy/die with them
- Some problems are absolutely fixable, but not worth fixing
- All companies have problems. Not all companies have chronic health issues
- You can, with determination, lead a bottom-up revolution. At what cost?
- It’s possible to go a decade doing “good work”, but not grow/learn
- It’s entirely possible to “grow out of” your current role. Time to move on?
- Be a student of your craft, and how your craft can help people
- Savor the real-world impact of your work. Double-down when you sense it
- Relish opportunities to learn…we spend a lot of time on auto-drive
- If your org doesn’t offer learning opportunities … do it anyway (on their time)
- If you find a place where things “generally fix themselves” … rejoice!
- Try teaching/mentoring. Even thirty minutes a week can go a long, long way
- Be judicious with your loyalty. Is it being reciprocated?
- It’s not all about you. I mean it can be, but you are limiting yourself
- Drink Kool Aid with care. You can become blind to side effects (fake sugar)
- Beware of subtle manipulation and the promotion-that-never-comes
- Remember…canaries in coal mines have to die for the “learning”
- Don’t confuse your personal needs with what your company “needs”
- Don’t graft your needs/expectations on everyone you work with (slackers!)
- Read fiction and poetry! Have a hobby
- Pretend you never read this and “make the best mistakes”