@johncutlefish's blog

Twitter has been my primary medium for sharing ideas for almost five years. The conversations and immediacy inspire me. I’ve had a chip on my shoulder about “writing a book”, but it occurred to me that my work is already out there! Maybe it is time to embrace that full-on.
My goal is not to replicate Twitter. Rather, I want to present the content in a more accessible way. I’m going to hire a great designer (part of the reason I am doing a pre-order). Gumroad will authorize your card, but only charge you when the book is released.
Below is a small cross-section of my “work”. Hope you enjoy it.