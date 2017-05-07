@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I make clip-art cartoons about software product development. Here are a few from the last couple months…

Phil chats with Dante regarding the new reporting module… Scrum Master Charlize challenges Alex. Those pesky story points… When in doubt, ask if you can parallelize the work. Marie-Claire is not amused Pigeons herding cats For Myra, being the top dog has its challenges Stanley and Patricia imagine a new future. A DevOps future CEO Pauline is off to the airport. She needs a roadmap