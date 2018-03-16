@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Q: How can we prioritize something if we don’t know the solution? How can we estimate it?

A: That is like asking whether we can prioritize going to the grocery store without a shopping list. Sometimes the list helps — sometimes recipes help, even — but I have confidence in your ability to figure it out. If I am super hungry (high cost of delay), I’ll be even less concerned with a list.

Having/not having a prescribed solution does interesting things to the “bet”. On one hand, having a spec improves confidence. If we receive cash on delivery when we deliver “Exactly This”, then great!

But software product development (often) doesn’t benefit from this approach. I may be MORE confident to ask a team to run lots of experiments to move an important metric, than I am that one pre-determined solution will eventually deliver an outcome. I also know the traps inherent in only trying one thing. It is a balancing act.

Now, about estimation. Say I have…