@johncutlefish's blog

Quick post to get back in the swing of things after a much needed vacation.

When I talk to startup product development teams, I listen carefully for people saying things like:

We’re real _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ nerds

We are experts at _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

We live and breath _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Our team’s secret weapon is _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

We consistently find a way to _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

At the core, we’re here today because _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ If I hear people provide specific, non-plastic responses, my ears perk up.

Luck, first-mover advantage, funding, and connections can get you pretty far. But to win (and continue winning) you need to be awesome at something. That something can be a variety of things—networking, raising money, technical/ux/product chops, knowledge of a certain buyer pain, marketing creativity, etc. — but it needs to be repeatable and intentional.

Startups often fall into these traps:

They’re scattered : they want* *to be awesome at everything

: they want* *to be awesome at everything They’re conflicted : they try to be awesome at things which are in direct opposition

: they try to be awesome at things which are in direct opposition They’re delusional : they make bold, aspirational claims about things that they aren’t, frankly, awesome at

: they make bold, aspirational claims about things that they aren’t, frankly, awesome at They’re myopic : they make big bets on being awesome at things that don’t really matter, and don’t give them an edge

: they make big bets on being awesome at things that don’t really matter, and don’t give them an edge They’re self-conscious: they don’t want to admit what they’re actually good at because it isn’t sexy, “cutting edge”, etc. These traps lead you down a slippery slope: ignoring and failing to double down on what you’re actually good at and failing to become awesome at what you need to be awesome at.

So, take a moment to answer:

What must we be awesome at?

What are we awesome at?