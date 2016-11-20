@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I recently posted about Feature Factories ,which got me thinking about success theater.

Up and to the right …There’s something about the phrase “success theater” that immediately hits home. You just know what it means.

It’s hearing you hit the quarterly goal, but knowing the corners you had to cut (and the people who will have to clean up the mess), listening to someone rattle off vanity metrics that say nothing, but claim everything, or being told you’re not a team player for having some doubts about a recent “win”. It’s all optics and smoke and mirrors, and the experience sucks. To anyone who takes their craft seriously, there’s no escaping that crappy feeling.

It’s also seductive. Building stuff that people use and pay for (for real) isn’t easy. It’s fraught with all kinds of setbacks and the reality is often unfriendly. We want desperately for things to work, and need a small dose of delusion just to keep going. But …

Success theater undermines the long-term potential of your team (and organization). It:

Dampens introspection

Fosters an environment unfriendly to healthy push-back

Gnaws at your most passionate team members (feels intellectually dishonest)

Insults the intelligence of your team

Sets you up for a rude awakening

Reduces safety and trust on teams (“I have to put on a smile, or else….”)

Locks you into keeping the illusion alive at all costs (the show must go on)

Puts optics ahead of your customers

Syphons your team’s valuable creative energy

Establishes a difficult to navigate dual reality

Deals in vanity metrics not actionable metrics

Makes it hard to filter out the “real” good news

Reduces the ability to detect weak signals

Discourages measuring what is really happening

Limits risk-taking and innovation

Leans on one group (or multiple groups) to deal with the reality

That’s bad! But what can we do about it?