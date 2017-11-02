@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Let’s assume you are a lean change agent. You understand that there are rarely silver bullet solutions. You believe in running small experiments, sensing the impact, and amplifying the good / dampening the bad. You are passionate about continuous improvement, and empowering the front-lines to solve the most pressing business problems.

But here’s something you need to keep in mind. You’re likely to encounter resistance, and it is easy to stereotype this as “resistance to change”. Sometimes the resistance IS a case of risk aversion. But if you observe carefully, you’ll observe that what seems like change intolerance, is actually a battle (and perhaps a stalemate) of change agendas.

People want change, but they (leaders especially) happen to believe in different types of change.

And with that, I give you a good cross-section of the change agendas that might be floating around your average medium to large sized company. The takeaway: be prepared. Your approach is one of many approaches. You’ll need to acknowledge that, and work through it.

You might hear…