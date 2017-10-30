@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.
The One Week Product Management Challenge
Published: October 30, 2017
OK PMs. Make this week great. Less backlog bingo. Less busy. Think high leverage, and rock it. Try to get in…
- 3hrs of structured customer interviews (record, transcribe, invite team, but make it optional)
- 1hr observing customer accomplish job using software (invite team, record, transcribe, but make it optional)
- 30m presentation to team on a recently released “feature” with data/insights
- 30m presentation to team on how their work impacts business outcomes
- Meaningfully reduce the scope of anything you’re working on
- Closely pair with teammate on something (1–2hrs)
- Take someone from support/success out to lunch and learn about their world
- Actively seek feedback on how you are doing from all members of the team
- Set aside time for 2hrs of professional development (book, YouTube)
- Create a dashboard with product KPIs, health metrics, etc. Get team feedback
- 1hr competitive research. Condense your learning and share summary with team
- Share some good news with the team (in customer words, with supporting data)