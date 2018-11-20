@johncutlefish's blog

There’s a tribe out there that is hard to pin down. We…
- are the puzzlers, makers, designers, crafters, entrepreneurs, and change agents
- Believe the real rockstars, mini-or-10x-anythings are supporting our teams
- reject the “feature factory” and shipping for shipping’s sake
- see lasting value and meaningful learning are the key units of value
- embrace minimalism and pragmatism — “maximizing the amount of work not done”
- work to positively impact everyone in the ecosystem — the team, community, customers, investors
- thrive in cross-functional teams, in all their weird, geeky, and diverse glory
- embrace uncertainty. It’s where opportunity lurks
- can’t be boxed into an org chart (or titles), and routinely challenge professional stereotypes
- work best when we have direct access to users, customers, and data
- understand that all ways (e.g. Agile, Design Thinking) are necessarily incomplete
- use “just enough” process, and not more…always seeking minimalism and flexibility
- seek out best practices, but know they’re just a beginning. We borrow liberally
- work to up-level our teams — coach, mentor, teach, speak, pair, and run book clubs
- invite instead of impose, show instead of tell
- work to build trust and psychological safety on our teams
- above all, stay curious, stay humble, and keep learning I don’t know what to do with this observation…other than just putting it out there! Systems thinkers? Passionate makers? Again, hard to pin down…