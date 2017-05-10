@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

Product development teams are a fun bunch. When it clicks and there’s flow across the team….that is super special. I always love going back to old team working agreements, team values, and team principles. Sometimes they don’t stand the test of time. And sometimes they still ring clear!

Old team “reminders”. I really like these (even in retrospect):

Team Reminders

Note: This is a living document. Nothing is set in stone